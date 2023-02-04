Home News Schedules and restrictions on alternate route Depression – La Sierra – Rosas – Pan-American highway – news
As of this February 4, from 7:00 a.m. and until February 7 at 7:00 a.m., the alternate route will be closed to continue with maintenance work.

The national government is carrying out an action plan to restore the safe transitability of the Pasto – Popayán corridor, blocked since January 9 at the height of the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, due to a landslide that affected several villages, whose inhabitants had to evacuate through the danger they ran.

Given the terrible state of the alternate roads, a situation aggravated by the strong winter, as a result of this natural catastrophe, the Ministry of Transportation and the National Institute of Roads have been maintaining these road corridors, in order to allow passenger mobility. and charge.

Consequently, timetables have been established for transit through the alternate route: Depresión – La Sierra – Rosas:

  • On Friday, February 3, they circulated in the Rosas – La Sierra – Depresión (North – South) direction from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • From this Saturday, February 4 at 7:00 a.m. and until Tuesday, February 7 at 7:00 a.m., the alternate road will present a total closure to continue with maintenance work, reported the National Institute of Roads (Invías).

Said institute reiterates to users the need to abide by the instructions of the operators (authorized personnel), while the work on the road is carried out. In the same way, it recommends that you be attentive to the information published in the official channels of the entity.

