Schenkenfelden: Cyclist overturned and became unconscious

A 68-year-old from the Freistadt district went on a two-hour bike ride alone on Thursday. For reasons that are not yet known, he fell at around 8:10 p.m. in the local area of ​​Schenkenfelden at StrKm 1.92. A car driver who stopped in Badstrasse stated that the man suddenly overturned his bicycle and remained unconscious on the asphalt.

When the rescue arrived, the 68-year-old was already conscious again, but completely disoriented. He was seriously injured and after first aid was taken to the accident hospital in Linz.

