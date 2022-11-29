«We are working to ensure that asymptomatic people can return to their activities after five days. We will present a bill on this shortly. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, today in Campobasso to participate in the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Molise, answering a question from journalists on a possible change in the rules on Covid. The minister also focused on the question of the differences in care from region to region: «We must bear in mind the peculiarities of the various regions, it is often said that our National Health System (NHS) has 21 National Health Systems. We must ensure that all citizens, regardless of where they were born or reside, and regardless of their income, have the same opportunities for care. This – he continued – in a modern nation like ours, in the third millennium, is something that must be achieved, it is unacceptable that there are disparities between the various regions and disparities between those who have more economic possibilities and those who have less”. .

«We need to safeguard our National Health System (NHS) which was once the best of all, but if we look at our NHS it has been heavily defunded from 2013 onwards. There was a reversal linked to Covid, but it was an exceptional event ». Thus the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, today in Campobasso to participate in the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Molise. «I believe that health care must be put back at the center of government attention, I always say that Covid, among the many troubles it has caused, the only thing it has made us understand is how important health care and public health are. It is clear – he added – that it is a health system that needs to be reorganized, because Covid has shown how fragile the territory is in many regions. We are still a health system strongly based on hospitals, we need to have innovative ideas to ensure that the territory can take on the many problems that today end up in hospitals, causing the many disruptions we know”.