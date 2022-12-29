The data is scary, the fear of a new wave of infections puts the government and the Minister of Health in fibrillation Horace Schillaci he is not asked for in the information to the Senate. Finger pointed at China and its healthcare system, while Italian airports are called upon to deal with complex traffic management from the East with half-stops all over Europe: “In China we have been witnessing a perfect storm since this autumn, with insufficient vaccination coverage against Covid and most people still susceptible to the virus – underlines the minister – the sudden reduction in the restriction measures, caused by popular protest, acted as a trigger perfect, inevitably generating an impressive number of new cases (the unofficial estimates of Western observers reach over 250 million cases, about one inhabitant out of 5), with a short-term forecast of over one and a half million deaths”.



“A far from virtuous path, managed through a wrong health policy – Schillaci remarked – First sentenced to a harsh restriction of fundamental freedoms and then to the explosion of the pandemic following the easing of the same restrictive measures. A lesson for the whole planet on how to never manage an epidemic”.

According to the minister, “in China the vaccination barrier against Covid has not worked for various reasons: few vaccinations carried out compared to the total number of citizens; the low level of protection conferred by the vaccines used, which were different from those used in Western countries; reduced the number of elderly and frail people vaccinated, moreover with few booster doses. Shanghai62% of the over 60s are not covered with a third dose and 38% have never been vaccinated”.

Finally, the containment strategy in China “was based almost exclusively on restriction measures, lacking a simultaneous action of effective health prevention as was done in our country instead. The Omicron variant in particular – Schillaci specified – is up to recently there was little circulation in China, with a consequent very low hybrid immunity: this is also because, unlike what happened in Europe, a small part of the population has been exposed to the virus through natural infection. potential risks related to the situation in China, I have summoned the crisis unit for tomorrow (December 30) as the ministry’s observatory on the matter”.



The problem flights from China

“As regards passengers coming from China via indirect flights that have stopped over in countries of the Schengen area – explains Schillaci -, a connection is needed within the EU to make a common decision that can serve to limit the influx of positive people from the Asian country. In this regard, since the morning of December 27 I have maintained constant contact with the main European institutions, including the Commission and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc, European Center for Disease Control). These contacts are kept for a continuous exchange of information of an epidemiological and microbiological nature, also in order to take measures quickly. In addition, the ministry participates in the network Early Warning Response System (Ewrs) for the purpose of identifying early warnings”.

On indirect flights EU agreement or tracking impossible

” Surveillance activity through the carrying out of molecular swabs upon arrival of direct flights originating from China – adds the minister – would not completely stop entry into the national territory due to the arrival in Italy of passengers also through indirect flights, the tracking of which is almost impossible, unless more restrictive measures are reintroduced, such as the ‘passenger digital locator form’ and the so-called window period, the interval between exposure to the virus and the appearance of positivity. This could miss the molecular detection of the virus on arrival“.



China, fear of new variant

“The data, few and not very transparent, are creating fear in the international community, including the scientific one. The main fear – explains the minister – is that, in a state with a high percentage of unvaccinated people, in which vaccines have been used little effective that give low population protection, such a strong exponential growth of infections, as well as causing numerous victims (5,000 per day according to unofficial data from international observers), can generate the selection of a new variant, much more immunoevasive and transmissible, which ferries the evolution of Sars-CoV-2 oltre Omicronthe globally dominant variant since the end of 2021″.

“Even these fears must still be faced rationally – warned Schillaci – remaining anchored to the scientific foundations and avoiding hasty and alarmist interpretations that could generate distrust and unnecessary fears in the population”. “At the moment – added the minister – the little information arriving from China indicates that the variants that are fueling this new massive wave of infections are the same ones that have already been circulating globally for some time, therefore still within the Omicron subvariants. The BF.7 subvariant itself, on which probably unfounded fears are focusing, is one evolution of BA.5has already been circulating for some time even in our latitudes and is less immunoevasive than the BQ variants which are currently dominant in Europa e Nord America. The evolutionary leap to be carefully monitored – Schillaci pointed out – would be beyond the borders of Omicron, with the birth of another truly new variant of interest, but at the moment this remains a hypothesis not supported by real epidemiological data”.