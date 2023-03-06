Home News Schlein and Conte at the anti-fascist march: the first step of a long march towards April 25 – Il Fatto Quotidiano
News

Schlein and Conte at the anti-fascist march: the first step of a long march towards April 25 – Il Fatto Quotidiano

by admin
Schlein and Conte at the anti-fascist march: the first step of a long march towards April 25 – Il Fatto Quotidiano

At the entrance to Piazza Annunziata in Florence, a wall of television cameras and journalists blocks access to the thousands of people arriving. Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte are taking by storm, together with the anti-fascist procession, perhaps at the first step of a future alliance or, at least, of a coordination of the oppositions, starting with the common requests for resignation […]

Read more ↣ : Schlein and Conte at the anti-fascist march: the first step of a long march towards April 25 – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Hits: 5

This article was published in Il Fatto Quotidiano, Politics by FrankThis is his permanent link.

See also  Bolaffi focuses on the purchase and sale of gold

You may also like

The Lamplighters League will be released on Xbox...

Teacher mobility 2023/24, questions available on Online Applications:...

Larache hosts the second round of the regional...

Petro’s brother reproaches him for exposing his family...

Jonathan Majors would like to star in a...

He shoots his wife and kills himself in...

Morocco is the third most powerful African country...

Snowstorm engulfs several California communities for weeks

When art is female. The week of March...

Iran “Discovery of the world’s second lithium deposit”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy