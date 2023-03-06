13
At the entrance to Piazza Annunziata in Florence, a wall of television cameras and journalists blocks access to the thousands of people arriving. Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte are taking by storm, together with the anti-fascist procession, perhaps at the first step of a future alliance or, at least, of a coordination of the oppositions, starting with the common requests for resignation […]
