“Change the name of the Democratic Party? Congress can talk about it.” Thus Elly Schlein, to the question to which all the representatives of the Dems – Matteo Lepore excluded, because the mayor of Bologna has now raised the question – had always replied that “no, these are not the real issues to be addressed”.

This is another “taboo subject” that the new candidate for the party secretariat is preparing “secularly” to face. And she adds in the same interview with Tg 1: «I decided to take this opportunity also to mend with the people outside. We’ll see if the mending also passes through the name». Then she reiterated what was anticipated on Sunday on the day of the announcement of her candidacy: «In the race for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, they have asked everyone to come free, I will not make a new current. We want to bring out the best energies, in the country and in the party. We are not a new current we want to be a wave that overcomes them ».

Schlein made no secret of playing «to win, with great determination». And he commented: «But I am willing to accept and I will accept what happens. He doesn’t go away with the ball ».

Cuperlo: neither with Schlein nor with Bonaccini

“Those who shared the season of Renzism and today in the critique of capitalism bypasses Lula’s positions, should explain the reasons for so much conversion”. Thus Gianni Cuperlo, one of the leaders of the dem left, in an interview with La Stampa, distances himself from Stefano Bonaccini but does not side with any of the names on the field. And he does not rule out another candidacy, “an expression of the left which has fought hardest to change the Democratic Party in recent years”.