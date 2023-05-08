Schlein, truth about Regeni sacrificed for gas gift from Egypt? – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TREVISO, MAY 07 – “I think Italy cannot consider Egypt’s lack of cooperation in the murder of Giulio Regeni as a price to pay on the altar of economic interests”. The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein said this in Treviso, in reference to the collaboration of our country with Egypt for the supply of methane gas. “I’ve heard it said – explained Schlein, referring to statements by Eni’s CEO, Descalzi – that from countries like Egypt ‘if you give, you get’.



I want to ask the Government whether the things to ‘give in order to receive’ include the impunity of Giulio Regeni’s torturers and murderers”. “I ask the Government – he added – if this is the path it intends to take as an energy strategy the future of Italy”. Schlein said he believes that “moving from the dependence on fossil fuels of Putin and Russia, to the dependence on fossil fuels of other regimes, is not the solution for this country, which instead has a huge potential exploited on clean and renewable, democratic energy”. (ANSA).

