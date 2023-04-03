Status: 04/03/2023 07:24

Combat swimmers from Niger are coming back to Eckernförde

After almost five years, the training deployment of the Bundeswehr combat swimmers in the Republic of Niger has come to an end. You return to Eckernförde (Rendsburg-Eckernförde district). The elite fighters of the German Navy had trained Nigerien special forces. The aim was to enable the Nigerien army to ward off terrorist attacks by Islamist militias from neighboring Mali. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03.04.2023 8:30 a.m

Diako in Flensburg: Creditors’ meeting decides on the insolvency plan

What’s next for the Diako Hospital in Flensburg? Today the creditors’ meeting wants to decide on the insolvency plan. This means that the clinic would waive part of the debt. It’s about more than ten million euros. All companies that still have outstanding invoices to the hospital would have to waive part of their claim. If the creditors agree, the Diako could continue to work regularly from June. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03.04.2023 8:30 a.m

St. Martin’s Church in Osterhever reopened

The evangelical St. Martin church in Osterhever (Nordfriesland district) on Eiderstedt was reopened with a festive service on Sunday after a year of renovation work. It was the first of a total of 16 churches in need of rehabilitation in the region on which the work has been completed. With 18 churches, there are more historic village churches in such a small area than anywhere else in Germany. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03.04.2023 8:30 a.m

Passenger association is optimistic about the preservation of the bathing railway

The Pro Bahn passenger association in Schleswig-Holstein is optimistic that the rail connection between Lübeck and the lidos on Lübeck Bay can be maintained. Two infrastructure companies had announced to the association that they would apply for a tender for the route through Deutsche Bahn, said honorary chairman Karl-Peter Naumann. The railway wants to give up the so-called baths railway in the course of a route relocation due to the construction of the Fehmarnbelt crossing. In the case of a planned decommissioning, the route would have to be put out to tender. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03.04.2023 8:30 a.m

List fire brigade voluntarily again after 18 years

Since April 1, the fire brigade in List on Sylt has been recognized again as a voluntary fire service by the district of North Friesland. In 2005 it was the first fire brigade after the Second World War to introduce compulsory service because only 15 active members were still available for duty. Military leader Felix Reder says that no one has had to be re-enlisted for five years, “since we have had enough growth voluntarily.” | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03.04.2023 8:30 a.m

49-euro ticket: NAH.SH expects good demand

The sale of the starts today 49 euro tickets. This allows passengers to use local and regional transport throughout Germany. The so-called Deutschlandticket is valid from May 1st. The local transport association NAH.SH does not expect the rush to be as high as last summer for the 9-euro ticket. “In the end, the ticket is worthwhile for everyone who spends more than 49 euros a month on local transport. And here in Schleswig-Holstein, it’s also particularly worthwhile for those who have a job ticket,” says NAH.SH spokeswoman Eva fisherman. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03.04.2023 7:00 a.m

Preetzer have elected new mayor

Tim Brockmann from the CDU becomes the new mayor of Preetz (Ploen district). In the election on Sunday, he received 51.41 percent of the vote. He prevailed against Daniel Schlichting from the SPD, who was also supported by the Greens. He received 159 fewer votes. Voter turnout was 38.03 percent. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03.04.2023 06:00 a.m

Victory in Gummersbach: THW Kiel new leader

A week after the gala against Füchse Berlin, handball Bundesliga club THW Kiel worked hard to earn the next two points. The “Zebras” won on Sunday with 30:26 (12:10) at VfL Gummersbach and are now the new table leader. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03.04.2023 06:00 a.m

Holstein Kiel’s negative series continues against Arminia Bielefeld

Holstein Kiel’s negative run continues. The second division soccer team lost 2:3 (1:2) to Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday in the Holstein Stadium in front of 12,476 spectators. As a result, the Schleswig-Holsteiners have been without a win for five games. Steven Skrzybski (33′) and Holmbert Aron Fridjonsson (67′) scored for Kiel. Frederik Jäkel (11th), Robin Hack (29th) and Masaya Okugawa (55th) scored for Bielefeld. As a result, Holstein slips down to 10th place in the table. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03.04.2023 06:00 a.m

Ancillary buildings of the joint power plant in Kiel were blown up

At the former community power plant in Kiel (GKK) on Sunday afternoon dismantling started with two blasts. According to GKK managing director Matthias Brock, it was so-called cutting blasts on load-bearing parts of two outbuildings. The two buildings – which are largely made of steel – collapsed. The large boiler house and the chimney are still to come before Kieler Woche. The coal-fired power plant should be history by the end of the year. This is the end of the exit from coal in Kiel. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 02.04.2023 7:30 p.m

The weather: sun and cool temperatures

Today, after possible morning fog, the sun often shines, especially on the North and Baltic Seas. In the remaining areas there will be occasional clouds, it will remain dry. The maximum values ​​are 6 degrees on Fehmarn and 9 degrees in Süderlügum. The wind will be weak from east to north directions. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03.04.2023 06:00 a.m

