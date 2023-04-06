Status: 04/06/2023 07:46 a.m

DRK offers special blood donation dates over Easter

The German Red Cross (DRK) calls for blood donations over the Easter holidays. Because many blood preparations do not have a long shelf life, the DRK is offering some special dates on Saturday (April 8). If you want to donate blood, you have to book an appointment in advance. Interested parties can do this on the DRK website. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 06.04.2023 10:00 a.m

After violence against a 13-year-old in Heide: the public prosecutor determined

After the attack on a 13-year-old girl in Heide (Dithmarschen district), the Itzehoe public prosecutor’s office began investigating. According to a spokesman for the authority, investigations are now being carried out against a total of six young people on allegations of dangerous bodily harm. The background is the attack on the 13-year-old in February. According to the police, she had been attacked, humiliated and beaten by other students. The suspects are said to have singed the girl’s hair and stubbed out a cigarette on her face. The accused filmed some of the acts with their smartphones and posted them online. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 06.04.2023 8:30 a.m

Traffic jams expected for the long Easter weekend

At the start of the holidays in Schleswig-Holstein, it will probably be full on the streets in the north from Thursday. Maundy Thursday is one of the most problematic days of the year on German autobahns. Drivers could face long waiting times at the German-Danish border because there are still controls. And: Denmark has never been as popular with German holidaymakers as it is this year. Lunchtime in particular should be avoided. According to the ADAC, holidaymakers must plan for delays of between 30 minutes and one hour as a precaution. The current traffic news can be found at any time in the NDR traffic service. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 06.04.2023 8:00 a.m

Weapons collectors from North Friesland: the process begins

The trial against a weapons collector from Schwesing near Husum begins today in Flensburg District Court. The indictment accuses the 66-year-old of violating the War Weapons Control Act, among other things. For years, the 66-year-old had collected hundreds of weapons, documented them and reported them to the authorities. His specialty was a particular caliber. The prosecution now accuses him of also owning items that he was not allowed to own: during an inspection six years ago, a Wehrmacht machine gun, a modified submachine gun as well as ammunition and pyrotechnics were discovered. The large collection has been completely confiscated by the arms authority of the district of North Friesland and has already been partially destroyed. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 06.04.2023 8:00 a.m

Restrictions on the train in Pinneberg and Wedel

Anyone who takes the S-Bahn from Pinneberg and Wedel (Pinneberg district) has to be prepared for some restrictions from today: Due to construction work, the S3 line between Elbgaustraße and Pinneberg is closed up to and including next Thursday – according to the train, buses will be used. The same applies to the S1 line between Blankenese and Wedel, although the construction work here is taking longer. The S-Bahn will not run here again as usual until April 24th. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 06.04.2023 7:00 a.m

Schön Klinik is officially the new owner of Imland Kliniken

According to its own statements, the Schön Klinik Group officially bought the insolvent Imland Kliniken Rendsburg and Eckernförde on Wednesday. The purchase of the two clinics with their 2,300 employees and 800 beds represents the largest takeover in the history of the clinic group. The Federal Cartel Office still has to approve it. A confirmation from the bankruptcy court is still pending. The transfer of operations is scheduled to take place on July 1. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 06.04.2023 06:00 a.m

Cyber ​​attack on SH: State Criminal Police Office switched on

The State Criminal Police Office is investigating several cyber attacks in Schleswig-Holstein. The state’s website, schleswig-holstein.de, was replaced by a Cyber ​​attack, in which unknown persons intentionally overloaded the server with a large number of requests, paralyzed and was then no longer available for a while – even this morning the servers were sometimes not running smoothly. The perpetrators also attacked the website of the Leibniz Information Center for Economics in Kiel (ZBW). This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the world’s largest specialist library for economic literature, NDR Schleswig-Holstein. She assumes there will be a ransom demand. In addition, the restrictions could last for several weeks – similar attacks on other facilities would have shown that. Hackers attacked several government and agency websites in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony on Tuesday. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 06.04.2023 06:00 | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 06.04.2023 8:00 p.m

State government presents housing protection law

The state government has presented the draft of a housing protection law. This is intended to counteract the neglect of rental apartments in the future. The draft law sets minimum standards for housing. It is about, for example, that the heating and sanitary systems work, the building shell is tight and there is enough daylight in the rooms. Elevator, door locking or lighting systems in house entrances and stairwells must also work. If problems arise here, communities should be able to act. In the worst case, they should be able to declare rooms uninhabitable. The draft is now being discussed further by the state parliament. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 06.04.2023 06:00 a.m

NOK fees for shipowners are falling

From July, the federal government wants to significantly reduce the fees for ships sailing through the Kiel Canal – according to the Federal Ministry of Transport by 50 percent. The regulation will initially apply for three years. According to its own statement, the ministry wants to use this step to absorb the additional economic burdens for shipowners that have arisen as a result of the Ukraine war – for example high inflation and increased energy prices. At the same time, the ministry is reacting to the additional costs for the shipping companies that will arise from a new, uniform speed limit for ships on the canal. From July, ships are only allowed to drive a maximum of twelve kilometers per hour, because otherwise embankments could slide down in some places. The canal passage takes longer due to the speed limit, which means that more money has to be paid for pilots. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 06.04.2023 06:00 a.m

Weather: Sunny phases, cumulus clouds will appear later

Today it’s clear at times, with some sunny periods. A few cumulus clouds are to be expected during the course of the day, but it will remain largely dry. In the evening dense clouds will gather on the North Sea. The maximum values ​​reach 8 degrees on Fehmarn (Ostholstein district) to 13 degrees in Elmshorn (Pinneberg district). Weak, at times moderate wind from south-easterly directions on the coasts

