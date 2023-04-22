Schleswig-Holstein up-to-date: news at a glance | > – News – Schleswig-Holstein

Status: 04/22/2023 10:37 a.m

Bike demo against A20

The BUND in Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony as well as several citizens’ initiatives want to demonstrate today and tomorrow with bicycle demos through the Pinneberg and Steinburg districts against the further construction of the A20. After starting in Tornesch, the route goes via Elmshorn, Süderau, Hohenfelde and Herzhorn to Glückstadt. A final rally is planned there on the market square in the afternoon, to which participants from Lower Saxony are also expected. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 04/22/2023 10:00 a.m

Situation at Hamburg Airport relaxed again

After the warning strike by security inspectors, normal operations resumed today at Hamburg Airport. According to the airport, however, it expects more passengers – among other things because of rebookings. More take-offs and landings are now planned than usual. According to the airport, passengers should plan a little more time. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 04/22/2023 10:00 a.m

Thanksgiving in Neumünster

Hundreds of men and women from Neumünster were on the flood relief operation in the Ahr Valley in July 2021 and helped set up the emergency shelters for the refugees from Ukraine last spring. They were presented with the “Flood Relief Medal 2021 of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate” in the evening. There was also a party afterwards. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 04/22/2023 09:00 a.m

Bus accident near Flensburg

According to the control center, a bus crashed into a tree in Harrislee (Schleswig-Flensburg district) on Saturday morning. The bus driver was trapped and had to be freed. He and two passengers came to a clinic. The cause of the accident is still unclear. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 04/22/2023 08:00 a.m

Victory and defeat for Schleswig-Holstein soccer teams

In the Football Regional League North, VFB Lübeck won 4-1 at BSV Rehden. Soft Flensburg lost to Drochtersen/Assel 1:2. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 04/22/2023 08:00 a.m

Weather: First friendly, later cloudy

Today the sun is shining almost all over the country and it is mostly dry. Only a few clouds pass through. Later, however, these clouds become denser on the North Sea and Elbe. Local thunderstorms are possible. The maximum values ​​​​are 15 degrees in Burg on Fehmarn up to 22 degrees in Wedel. In addition, a weak to moderate south to south-east wind will blow, at times with strong gusts. Evening temperatures at 6 p.m.: 14 degrees in Puttgarden to 21 degrees in Elmshorn.

