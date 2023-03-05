Status: 05.03.2023 3:11 p.m

Blocking and diversion to A1 near Reinfeld

The Reinfeld junction (Stormarn district) can only be reached from the city via a bridge. Due to massive material damage, it is now to be demolished. According to Autobahn GmbH, the bridge will be closed from Monday at 9 a.m. for the preparation of the construction site. Motorists who are coming from the south on the A1 and want to exit in Reinfeld must first continue to the Lübeck motorway junction until the new bridge is completed in the summer. From there, traffic will be routed back to the junction in Reinfeld via the non-blocked oncoming lane. Drivers coming from Reinfeld and wanting to drive north on the A1 also have to take a detour: they will be diverted via the B75 to the Lübeck-Moisling exit. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 05.03.2023 5 p.m

Schleibrücke Lindaunis completely closed from Monday

From Monday, pedestrians will no longer be able to cross the dilapidated Lindaunis Bridge. At least until the summer they have to accept detours. This also eliminates the need to cross between the improvised train stops at the ends of the bridge. Instead, buses will be running hourly between Flensburg and Kiel from Monday. According to Deutsche Bahn, the journey time for the entire route is expected to be around one hour and 40 minutes – this applies to the express bus, which only stops in Eckernförde. The other buses, which head for all stops, take up to three hours. So far, the Schlei Bridge has connected the districts of Schleswig-Flensburg and Rendsburg-Eckernförde. It will be replaced by a new bridge in the future. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 05.03.2023 3:00 p.m

Erixx on the Kiel-Lübeck route back to the timetable from Monday

The months of problems on the railway line between Kiel and Lübeck should be over from Monday. As the train company Erixx announced, all regional trains should then go back to regular operation. Only between Kiel Central Station and Kiel-Oppendorf should there be buses as a replacement for at least a month. Erixx only took over the Kiel-Lübeck route in December. Since trains were often canceled. Erixx had given the reason for this as missing or sick staff. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 05.03.2023 2:00 p.m

Imland Clinic: Human chain protests against closure in Eckernförde

On Sunday afternoon there was a major protest in Eckernförde: According to the organizers, more than 2,000 people gathered to demonstrate against the planned closure of the Imland Clinic. They lined up in a chain around the clinic building. The campaign was organized by the domestic working group and the Eckernförde business district. They demand that the Eckernförde site be maintained with basic and standard care, including the central emergency room. There have been several protests in recent weeks. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 05.03.2023 1:00 p.m

Relief for final exams in Schleswig-Holstein

In Schleswig-Holstein and 13 other federal states, there should be simplifications in the final school exams. This was reported by the editorial network Germany, citing a survey of all ministries of culture and state governments. Pupils are to be given an additional 30 minutes for written exams. Only Rhineland-Palatinate waives the repeated use of special regulations because of the corona pandemic. Hesse has not yet made a decision. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 05.03.2023 11:00 a.m

Handball: Home games at THW Kiel and SG Flensburg-Handewitt

In the fight for the championship and Champions League qualification, THW Kiel and SG Flensburg Handewitt are under pressure in their home games on Sunday. The zebras meet the DHfK Leipzig today. Flensburg Handewitt takes on HSV Hamburg. Kick-off is at 4:05 p.m. There are 14 game days left until the end of the season in the Handball Bundesliga. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 05.03.2023 11:00 a.m

Accident on A1 with several injuries

A car rolled over on the A1 between Reinfeld (Stormarn district) and Kreuz Lübeck on Sunday morning. According to the police, several people were injured. The car crashed into the central barrier. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been clarified. The freeway was completely blocked in the area for an hour and a half. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 05.03.2023 10:00 a.m

Right-wing riots against the police at a concert in Neumünster

A large police force prevented a planned concert by several right-wing rock bands in a garden colony in Neumünster on Sunday night. According to their own statements, the officials knew in advance of the planned concert and wanted to prevent it. After being asked to leave the site, around 100 of the almost 400 participants took shelter in the Heinrich Förster Colony clubhouse. They threw beer cans, chairs and a fire extinguisher at the emergency services and caused considerable property damage. Two emergency workers were injured. The federal police and dog handlers came to reinforce the Neumünster police. The concert was finally cleared shortly before 2 a.m. Several charges were filed, including for serious breach of the peace and resisting law enforcement officials. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 05.03.2023 8:00 a.m

SH is planning further public transport tickets

In addition to the 49-euro ticket, Schleswig-Holstein is planning other offers for public transport. The Ministry of Transport announced that there would continue to be a job ticket and an offer for students. The Lübecker Nachrichten had previously reported on it. The ticket for students will initially be available as an upgrade model to the Germany ticket, as the 49-euro ticket is officially called. However, it is still unclear what exactly this should look like. The Germany ticket for buses and trains should be valid from May 1st. A digitally bookable, monthly terminable subscription is planned. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 04.03.2023 4 p.m

Train: In the direction of Hamburg, you can only take the S-Bahn from Pinneberg

By March 18th, Pinneberg station will be the terminus for all regional trains heading towards Hamburg. The only way to continue to Hamburg is by S-Bahn. According to the Nordbahn, this should run twice as often during this period – but commuters will have twice as long a journey. The regional trains will be canceled in the coming weeks, among other things, because preparatory work for the new Altona long-distance and regional train station is taking place in Hamburg. Construction work is also being carried out on a signal box at AKN. Therefore, from Sunday evening onwards, all train traffic on the AKN lines will be suspended for several hours. There should be a replacement bus service here. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 04.03.2023 8:00 a.m

Weather in SH: mostly cloudy

In the afternoon, especially from the Duchy of Lauenburg via Stormarn to Dithmarschen, many clouds and a few showers are expected, partly as sleet. Overall, however, it will remain dry more often and a little sunny from time to time. From North Friesland and fishing to Ostholstein mostly dry alternation of sun and clouds, towards the Baltic Sea longer sunshine is possible in some sections. Highs of 3 degrees in Büsum to 5 degrees in Leck. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 05.03.2023 06:00 a.m

archive 4 Min Everything that is important for Schleswig-Holstein: In the news podcast from NDR 1 Welle Nord you can hear the latest from Schleswig-Holstein, Germany and the world. 4 mins