Schneider Electric, leader in digitization for sustainability and energy efficiency, decided to drive development in process automation.

To this end, he announced the appointment of Katharina Grossocomo Business Development Head Energy Transition & New Revenue Streams Andean Clúster.

In his new role at Schneider Electric, Grosso will be leading the strategy for integrating the company’s energy and process technologies with the decarbonization needs of the organization, the industry and the environment. This, if one takes into account that it is one of the corporate objectives and for which specific goals have been set for the short, medium and long term.

A task that will be carried out based on the following axes: the relevance of digitization and automation in processes that are intensive in electricity consumption, migration to renewable and/or low-carbon generation sources, energy efficiency and energy security that should be sought in climate change mitigation processes.

“The development of business models with a high sustainability component will only be possible if systems are configured in which there is a real convergence between digital and electrical. This, together with public and private initiatives, will be the elements that will determine the path of sustainability and with which we will be able to achieve the decarbonization goals outlined in different areas” says Grosso.

The new executive at Schneider Electric is an economist graduated from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá. She also has a Master’s in Economics from the same educational institution and an MBA from the European Postgraduate Institute. She has developed an important professional career, in which her time at companies such as Cosenit, Electricaribe, Black Orchid Solar Management, Electrificadora del Meta and the Ministry of Mines and Energy stand out.