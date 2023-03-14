Home News Schneider Electric accelerates process automation
News

Schneider Electric accelerates process automation

by admin
Schneider Electric accelerates process automation

Schneider Electric, leader in digitization for sustainability and energy efficiency, decided to drive development in process automation.

To this end, he announced the appointment of Katharina Grossocomo Business Development Head Energy Transition & New Revenue Streams Andean Clúster.

In his new role at Schneider Electric, Grosso will be leading the strategy for integrating the company’s energy and process technologies with the decarbonization needs of the organization, the industry and the environment. This, if one takes into account that it is one of the corporate objectives and for which specific goals have been set for the short, medium and long term.

A task that will be carried out based on the following axes: the relevance of digitization and automation in processes that are intensive in electricity consumption, migration to renewable and/or low-carbon generation sources, energy efficiency and energy security that should be sought in climate change mitigation processes.

“The development of business models with a high sustainability component will only be possible if systems are configured in which there is a real convergence between digital and electrical. This, together with public and private initiatives, will be the elements that will determine the path of sustainability and with which we will be able to achieve the decarbonization goals outlined in different areas” says Grosso.

The new executive at Schneider Electric is an economist graduated from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá. She also has a Master’s in Economics from the same educational institution and an MBA from the European Postgraduate Institute. She has developed an important professional career, in which her time at companies such as Cosenit, Electricaribe, Black Orchid Solar Management, Electrificadora del Meta and the Ministry of Mines and Energy stand out.

You may also like

Gymnast complaints: Salis, there is a clear border...

Kwang-Hyun Kim “Opportunities for juniors”… Declaration of national...

They advance in their process in basketball

Eating disorders: two innovative treatments from Turin –...

Juraj Petrovič: For the doctors’ strike? According to...

More than 140 neighborhoods will be affected by...

Museums at your fingertips, service in the Civic...

The cyclist stopped caffeine so that it would...

Sphinx with face of Emperor Claudius discovered

Let’s Design | furnishing solutions with Dekton® Pietra...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy