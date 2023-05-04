Schneider Electric strengthens its industrial unit

Schneider Electric, the leading digitalization company for sustainability and energy efficiency, continues to develop an important talent attraction strategy, which aims to include the best professionals in its work team in Colombia.

For this purpose, the organization announced in recent days the appointment of engineer Angela Maria Callewho becomes the new director of the Industrial Automation business unit for the markets of Peru, Bolivia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia, which are part of the Andean Cluster in which the company is present.

“Joining this great company is a great challenge in my professional career. Even more so when I start to be part of a company that has made a great commitment to digitization, innovation, automation and of course sustainability. I hope to contribute all my knowledge and potential for the development of the business and its corporate objectives”, says Calle.

The current director is an electronic engineer from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana. She also has a Diploma in Leed Certification Systems from the same institution and is also a Specialist in Industrial Automation from the National University of Colombia.

After 14 years of professional experience in which he has had the opportunity to work professionally in important companies in the sector such as Legrand and Honeywell, start a new adventure at Schneider Electric. There he will have as main challenges to guarantee an excellent customer experience, positioning the company more and more as a main player in the industrial market.

This appointment occurs in a context where most companies are facing the challenge of adapting to digital transformation processes, which involve technologies and concepts that are changing market dynamics, such as industry 4.0.

“My greatest challenge, as a priority, will be to lead the transformation that we offer from Schneider Electric, becoming a leading company in the software market, which offers value solutions to our clients and creates long-term relationships with them, where year after year the benefits increase” said Calle.