Schoenstatt youth will participate in a meeting with Francis

More than 50 young Paraguayans from the Schoenstatt movement are ready to leave for Lisbon for a meeting with Pope Francis on World Youth Day, which will bring together young people from all over the world with the Supreme Pontiff.

“We are very excited and we are going to be in Rome, Assisi, Padua, Germany and finally in Portugal,” said Vanessa Torres, General Manager of UNIVERSO TURISMO and coordinator for this long pilgrimage that begins on Sunday with a flight scheduled for 6:00 p.m. :20 hrs.

World Youth Day (WYD) is a pilgrimage, a festival of youth, an expression of the universal Church and a strong moment of evangelization of the world of youth. It is presented as an invitation to a determined generation to build a more just and supportive world. Despite its clearly Catholic identity, it is open to everyone, both those closest to the Church and those who are farthest away, maintains the organization’s website.

This meeting, in which Paraguay will have a broad participation this year, takes place every year in the dioceses, on the occasion of Palm Sunday, and every two, three or four years internationally in a city chosen by the Pope, who this year will be Lisbon, and always counting on your presence. It brings together millions of young people to celebrate their faith and their membership in the Church.

Since its first edition, which took place in the city of Rome in 1986, World Youth Day stands out as a laboratory of faith, a birthplace of vocations for marriage and the consecrated life, and an instrument of evangelization and transformation of church.

Torres said that this year the meeting aims to provide all participants with an experience of the universal Church, promoting a personal encounter with Jesus Christ. It is a new boost to the faith, hope and charity of the entire community of the host country. With young people as protagonists, World Youth Day also seeks to promote peace, union and brotherhood among peoples and nations around the world.