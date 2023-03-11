A TV screen at a convenience store shows a live report by Chinese President Xi Jinping after his third re-election as president, during the third plenary session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing, March 10, 2023. (GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

[Epoch Times, March 10, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) The National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference today (10th) released a list of some high-level personnel. Wang Huning is in charge of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the list of deputies to the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has also been released. Scholars analyze the internal situation of power distribution and its domestic and international influence.

According to the CCP’s official sources, on the morning of March 10, Xi Jinping was “unanimously elected” at the National People’s Congress as expected to be re-elected as President of the country and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. This is Xi Jinping’s third five-year term as president of the country and chairman of the Central Military Commission after he was re-elected as general secretary last year. In 2018, the CCP revised its constitution, which included the removal of the re-election limit for the president and vice president.

Han Zheng succeeded Wang Qishan as the vice chairman of the Communist Party of China, Zhao Leji, the former secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, was in charge of the National People’s Congress, and Li Hongzhong was the first vice chairman of the National People’s Congress.

In the afternoon of the same day, Wang Huning was “elected” as the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the CPPCC meeting. Among the vice chairmen of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Shi Taifeng ranked first, and Hu Chunhua from the Youth League faction ranked second.

Scholar: Xi Jinping’s re-election will have a negative impact domestically and internationally

Wang Juntao, chairman of the National Committee of China Democracy Party and Ph.D. in political science from Columbia University, told The Epoch Times on the 10th that when Xi Jinping first came to power to fight against corruption and political opponents, many ordinary people supported him, but the re-election of the Constitution alienated the ordinary people from him, and he was no longer liked by the ordinary people leaders.

Wang Juntao believes that Xi Jinping’s re-election will have a negative impact on China and the world. Xi has adopted a dictatorial approach to promote his ideas, but many ideas do not understand human nature and do not conform to the laws of social and economic development, and will bring disaster to China. Externally, the CCP under Xi Jinping’s dictatorship is also an unprecedented enemy of the United States.

Professor Feng Chongyi, an expert on China issues at the University of Technology Sydney, told The Epoch Times on the 10th that the CPPCC meeting itself is a boring drama. He also believes that Xi’s re-election will bring more disasters to the Chinese people and democratic countries through domestic and foreign affairs.

Weng Mingxian, director of the Institute of International Affairs and Strategy at Tamkang University, told The Epoch Times that Xi Jinping was re-elected as the president of the country, and the CCP has entered a period when Xi’s power is consolidated and the CCP’s decision-making is single.

“On the one hand, it is because Beijing has conflicts with Western democratic, free and open societies, so it has a great impact on the development of international relations. On the other hand, for domestic, in the face of totalitarian regimes, internal voices may be more affected. Inhibition, one-person dictatorship will cause many problems. Regarding cross-strait relations, (the CCP) will advance both military and cultural reunification, which will put greater pressure on Taiwan.”

Reuters reported that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States submitted its annual threat assessment report to Congress on the 8th, stating that Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is entering his third term, will continue to exert pressure on Taiwan in the next few years and seek to unify Taiwan.

Weng Mingxian said that the actual changes in the CCP’s Taiwan policy will not be seen until after next year’s presidential election in the Republic of China.

Analysis: The inside story and trends of the power struggle in the high-level personnel of the two sessions

Han, who is the Vice President of the Communist Party of China, is a member of the Shanghai Gang who is pro-Jiang Zemin. Wang Juntao believes that this involves political transactions within the party.

Wang Juntao said that when Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, all factions in the CCP had hoped for him. But in the first five years of his career, he used Wang Qishan to start the whole regiment, and relied on the Shanghai Gang to organize the regiment. After Wang Qishan retired as a member of the Standing Committee and became the vice president of the country, Xi Jinping began to rectify Wang Qishan’s people in the financial system. Then, at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, all the Tuan factions were wiped out, and Xi Jinping commemorated Jiang Zemin in a high-profile manner, which is to pull the remnants of the Jiang faction to attack the Tuan faction.

But Han Zheng will not be well after being the vice president of the country. Wang Juntao said, “Now that Han Zheng is the vice chairman, the next step is for Xi to punish the members of the Shanghai gang, because he wants to settle all factions.”

Wang Juntao said that while Xi was recruiting and accepting rebels, he transferred Ma Xingrui and others from other systems, such as the military industry system. These people come from militarized units, and it is easy to accept the ideology of militarism, and it is easy to accept Xi’s dictatorial, autocratic, and military-style management.

The National People’s Congress is controlled by Zhao Leji. On March 8, the “Legislation Law (Draft Amendment)” was deliberated during the two sessions of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China. The draft added that in “emergency situations”, the Chinese Communist Party’s legislature may not abide by the original “three-trial” procedure, quickly legislate or amend the law, which is interpreted by the outside world Prepare for the CCP to invade Taiwan.

Wang Juntao said that in fact, these institutions are all decorations, and Xi Jinping’s small circle makes decisions, and then let these institutions implement them.

Li Hongzhong is the first vice chairman of the National People’s Congress. He originally came from the Jiang faction, but he is famous for being loyal to Xi Biao.

Wang Juntao believes that Xi Jinping’s use of Li Hongzhong in this role further shows that he does not want the Congress to independently undertake legislative responsibilities and supervise the government, but to use the Congress as an obedient tool.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Tuan faction was accused of “destroying the regiment”. Li Keqiang and Wang Yang retired as members of the Standing Committee. Hu Chunhua, who was once accused of being the successor designated by the former party leader Hu Jintao, failed to enter the new Politburo. Hu Jintao himself was in the closing ceremony The meeting was forcibly taken away from the venue. Hu Chunhua, the vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference who entered the second-line position at this NPC meeting, returned to the vice-national level.

Feng Chongyi believed that Hu Chunhua was humiliating himself. “In ancient China, the scholar-bureaucrats could be killed but not humiliated. These people (Tuanpai) have the ability to join forces to resist or leave in office, but he is not like that kind of scholar at all.”

Feng Chongyi said that the people used by Xi, no matter Cai Qi, Wang Huning, or Han Zheng, are all bad and have no achievements. They are just trading power. “Wang Huning himself is a literary ruffian. He has been figuring out what he wants. He has served Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao, and Xi Jinping in this way. He is a complete slave. Zhao Leji is the same, he is a shameless person.”

Weng Mingxian said that in the past, Xi Jinping’s position in the CCP’s anti-corruption fight was basically difficult to shake. Apart from the new Xi’s cronies, the remaining former officials also obeyed Xi’s will. But the biggest problem facing Xi is that he has not arranged for a successor.

