Scholarships for Moroccan students in Israel

Hespress Community Photo: Hespress Archives – Tawfik BuffertiThursday 3 August 2023 – 17:15

The Israeli Ministry of Regional Cooperation announced the approval of funding for higher education institutions with the aim of providing scholarships to citizens of a number of countries, including Morocco, who have been accepted to pursue their studies in Israeli universities and institutes for the academic season 2023-2024, with the aim of “removing barriers that make it difficult for students of Concerned countries to continue their studies in Israel,” according to a statement published by the Israeli government on its website.

The same statement, which was seen by the electronic newspaper Hespress, indicated that funding is important for enabling foreign students to obtain scholarships that cover tuition fees, rent expenses, and living expenses, explaining that “students benefiting from these scholarships will obtain them directly from the educational institutions in which they continue their studies,” provided that These institutions are “recognized under Higher Education Council Act No. 5788-1958.”

In addition to Moroccan students, students from Palestine, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Sudan can also apply to benefit from these scholarships, in addition to students from other African, European and Asian countries, such as Ethiopia, South Sudan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Greece, Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

The same source indicated that the Israeli Ministry of Regional Cooperation allocated a total amount for this grant program estimated at two million Israeli shekels, equivalent to more than 541 thousand US dollars, provided that the amount of support that the ministry will allocate to each institution of higher education does not exceed 300 thousand shekels.

The Israeli Ministry of Regional Cooperation called on accredited educational institutions and institutes wishing to benefit from government support to cover scholarships for foreign students, to submit their applications exclusively on the website it set up for this purpose.

It is noteworthy that Rabat and Tel Aviv had agreed last month, on the sidelines of the visit of Ofir Akunis, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology in the Israeli government, to Morocco, during which he met with Abdellatif Mirawi, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, to “develop partnerships between universities and research institutions in both countries,” in addition to “enhancing the mobility of students and researchers and participating in research projects related to topics of common interest.”

It should be noted that the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation had signed a memorandum of understanding in May of last year with the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Orit Farkash Cohen, with the aim of “advancing bilateral cooperation relations in the field of scientific research and innovation by stimulating rapprochement between university institutions and the exchange of experiences.” Encourage the movement of students and researchers between the two countries.

Higher education Israeli universities scholarships

the news

