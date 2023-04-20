Scholz and Habeck are advertising another LNG terminal on Rügen

Another terminal for liquid gas is to be built on Rügen. But the headwind on the island is strong. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economics Minister Robert Habeck traveled to Binz to promote the terminal to the mayor. The Chancellor also spoke about his vacation.

Chancellor Scholz and Economics Minister Habeck have come to the island for talks about a liquid gas terminal planned for Rügen. There they spoke to representatives of the municipalities and the economy about the topic. They then presented the results of the meeting.

MSeveral hundred demonstrators waited for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) in front of the guest house in Binz on Thursday. They greeted the federal politicians with whistles and slogans and made it clear: A liquid gas terminal on the island of Rügen – they don’t want that.

But Scholz and Habeck think that is exactly what is necessary and have traveled to the Baltic Sea island for this purpose. In a non-public round of talks with 60 representatives of municipalities, associations and the economy as well as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD), they promoted the plans.

However, little is concrete. The statements made by Scholz and Habeck afterwards were correspondingly thin. With the terminals on the North Sea coast alone, with imports via Western European ports and via pipelines from Norway, you can’t get along, said Scholz. Import infrastructure is also needed in eastern Germany. “Because it’s about security of supply for East Germany.”

Scholz: “I want to go on holiday here again”

The Chancellor described the discussion in the community center as “respectful and friendly”. The concerns of conservation, the tourism industry and citizens should also be considered when deciding on a terminal location, he said. “Since I’ve already vacationed here myself, I know how beautiful it is,” said Scholz. “And it should remain so beautiful here and I want to go on vacation here again.”

For the open question about the exact location, Scholz pleaded for the port of Mukran during the non-public round of talks according to dpa information. According to participants, he referred to technical problems with a view to a possible alternative on the open sea. Accordingly, Habeck also focused on Mukran.

The Mayor of Binz, Karsten Schneider, confirmed after the talks: The federal government apparently wants to hold on to the Mukran site. “All means” will continue to be used against a terminal in front of or on Rügen. He evaluated this first conversation with the federal government as a first palpation. “I felt the conversation was very good for that.”

The plans have been causing fierce resistance on the island for months. Critics fear for the environment and tourism, which is particularly important for Rügen. The Schwerin state government had also expressed doubts as to whether the terminal would be needed at all.

According to earlier information, the federal government also sees advantages for the energy supply in Eastern and Central Europe in a location on the East German coast. The terminal is to be connected to the gas grid via an offshore pipeline in Lubmin in western Pomerania. Here the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines land and several large capacity pipelines meet for onward distribution.

