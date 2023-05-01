Scholz calls for more training at the May rally

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has called on companies to enter into collective bargaining agreements and more training. Well-paid workers are needed to combat the shortage of skilled workers and that all young people who want an apprenticeship also get one, said the Chancellor on Monday in Koblenz at the May Day rally in Koblenz. “We have to make sure that more people are trained in Germany again, then we’ll have fewer problems looking for skilled workers.” Although many companies complained about a shortage of skilled workers, they were not prepared to provide training.

The trade unions had called for rallies nationwide for May 1 under the motto “unbroken solidarity”. The main event took place in Cologne with the President of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi.

Chancellor Scholz called for more respect for all work in Koblenz. “We need a change of heart,” said the Chancellor. It also needs people who work in hospitals, care facilities, supermarkets or in construction, not just engineers or IT specialists. At the same time, a lot has to be invested in new technologies in Germany, which requires many changes in a short time. But it also takes confidence that this is possible. Scholz called the unions particularly important in this context.

Technological change is not only a prerequisite for Germany, but also for the countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa to be able to achieve similar levels of prosperity “without the planet collapsing”. Germany can help, “because we are developing the technologies that make it possible.”