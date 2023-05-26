Scholz dampens expectations that Ukraine will soon join NATO

The summit will “above all be about organizing concrete support for Ukraine in this situation,” said Scholz after a meeting with representatives of the Baltic states on Friday in Tallinn. The question “that is at stake now” is “how we can improve cooperation in the specific situation of the Russian attack on Ukraine and how we can make it clear that we will maintain this support for as long as it is necessary”. , explained Scholz.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that member countries were divided over Ukraine’s accession. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to the NATO summit on July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

After his meeting with Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Latvia’s Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s engagement in the Baltic States. Germany is aligning the Bundeswehr “consistently with the defense of Central and Northeast Europe,” said the Chancellor. The security situation in the Baltic States on NATO’s eastern flank remains “sensitive,” he added.

Scholz assured that the German weapons supplied to Ukraine will not be used on Russian soil. “Russia attacked Ukraine and therefore Ukraine can also defend itself,” he said. “And at the same time it is clear that the weapons we supplied will only be used on Ukrainian territory.”

He referred to a similar statement by US President Joe Biden regarding US weapons in the New York Times. “And that also applies unchanged,” said Scholz. At the beginning of the year, the Chancellor had already spoken about a “consensus” with Selenskyj that German weapons would not be used for attacks on Russian territory.

In May 2022, Biden wrote in a guest article for the New York Times that Ukraine was not allowed to strike outside its borders. US National Security Council communications director John Kirby told CNN on Thursday: “We have made it clear to Ukrainians that we do not want US-made, US-provided equipment to be used on Russian soil to to attack Russia.”

