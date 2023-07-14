Scholz: In the case of euthanasia, courts must provide clarity

Berlin (epd). Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) regrets the recent failure of a euthanasia law in the Bundestag and now expects further court proceedings. There is the case law of the Federal Constitutional Court “and it applies,” said Scholz on Friday in Berlin. As long as the legislature does not implement this decision, this must take place in direct action.

There can be no doubt as to the effectiveness of the Federal Constitutional Court’s judgment. “Now, as long as the Bundestag does not manage to make a decision, the courts will have to emphasize the clarity again in practical individual cases,” said the Chancellor. He said at the same time that he found this regrettable. It would have been nicer if it had been implemented by law.

In 2020, the Federal Constitutional Court overturned the blanket ban on commercial assisted suicide. The Karlsruhe court ruled that the right to a self-determined death also includes the right to take one’s own life with the help of third parties.

Nevertheless, assisting suicide, which is the specific issue at stake, is in a legal gray area. The German Narcotics Act does not yet provide that lethal drugs can be prescribed for the purpose of suicide. Two draft laws from the ranks of Parliament wanted to change this, but at the same time also make the delivery of the funds subject to conditions.

The Bundestag voted on both bills last week, each of which envisages different focal points and thus procedures for assisted suicide in the ethical dilemma between self-determination and life protection. Neither draft received a majority. This means that this form of euthanasia will remain unregulated for the time being. Whether there will be a new attempt at a legal regulation in this election period remains to be seen.