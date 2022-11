The teachers’ contract had been on hold for 4 years, now it is closed. At least in its economic part, not in the regulatory part that regulates permits, mobility and more. At Christmas, as already announced by the minister Giuseppe Valditara, an increase will come for teachers. According to the anticipation of the unions seated at the negotiation table which lasted seven hours, it is an average of 105 euros gross for teachers and ATA staff, which will become 123 from January.

The agreement