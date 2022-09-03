How does the management of close contacts with positive cases work, in general and in the school environment?

The indications contained in the Circular dated 30/03/2022 “New ways of managing cases and close contacts in the COVID-19 case” remain in force. Nor are there any special measures for the school context. Also in this case, the rules of the above circular apply. Therefore, anyone who has had close contact with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive subjects is subject to the regime ofself-monitoring, consisting in the obligation to wear FFP2 mask until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact. If symptoms of possible Sars-Cov-2 infection occur during the self-monitoring period, an antigen or molecular test is recommended immediately, which in the event of a negative result must be repeated, if symptoms are still present, on the fifth day. following the date of the last contact.

Is there an obligation to wear a mask in the classroom?

Not anymore. For now, the mask is no longer mandatory, except for pupils with frailty, “in order to guarantee teaching in the presence and in safety”.

Can positive pupils follow school activity in the integrated digital teaching mode?



No. The special legislation for the school context linked to the SARS CoV 2 virus that allowed this method ceases to be effective with the conclusion of the 2021 2022 school year.

Is it allowed to stay in school for children and students with a cold, in good general condition, who do not have a fever?

Yes. The Ministry of Education explains that “colds are a frequent condition in children and cannot always be a reason for not attending or leaving school in the absence of fever”. And he adds that “students can attend in presence wearing surgical masks / FFP2 until the symptoms are resolved.”

What measures are the precautionary measures envisaged for confirmed positive subjects?

At present, people who have tested positive for SARS CoV 2 are being tested for isolation. To return to school, a negative result of the rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result is required, at the end of the isolation.