Home News School and Pnrr, the alarm of the principals: “Lack of qualified personnel to manage the funds”
News

School and Pnrr, the alarm of the principals: “Lack of qualified personnel to manage the funds”

by admin
School and Pnrr, the alarm of the principals: “Lack of qualified personnel to manage the funds”

An additional ad hoc staff would be needed to manage the avalanche of money that is pouring into schools from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Like the one for the Covid emergency assigned to institutions in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022. In summary, this is the request made by school administrators who sound the alarm about the possible paralysis of school secretariats. Alternatively, the risk is that all activities start in a long time.

See also  Berlusconi returns to the stadium for Monza-Spal. “Am I angry with Meloni and Salvini? No, we are better than the left "

You may also like

News headlines on the portal website of Baoji...

Cocaine in his pocket and a gun at...

Baoji News, the portal website of Baoji Municipal...

Beijing-style “quiet life” returns to Beijing’s Dongcheng District...

From justice to the tax authorities, the 15...

The first batch of 228 tourists stranded in...

Sport, culture and art: this is how the...

People from all over the world speak highly...

Matteo Bassetti: “If they asked me, I would...

[Endeavoring a New Journey and Contributing to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy