An additional ad hoc staff would be needed to manage the avalanche of money that is pouring into schools from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Like the one for the Covid emergency assigned to institutions in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022. In summary, this is the request made by school administrators who sound the alarm about the possible paralysis of school secretariats. Alternatively, the risk is that all activities start in a long time.
See also Berlusconi returns to the stadium for Monza-Spal. “Am I angry with Meloni and Salvini? No, we are better than the left "