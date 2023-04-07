The University football championship ended on Friday March 31 with the coronation of the INJS in front of the FDS. Atake Wuyao, the coach of the FDS looks back on the course of his training.

‹‹ The university championship is a championship that is very high in the without where the faculties are full of players from the D1, D2 and D3 championships. So the level of the game is high. It’s also a boon to discover talented players ››, launched Atake Wuyao, Coach of the FDS.

The FDS broke the Indian sign this year by advancing to the finals of the college championship. A final unfortunately lost in the penalty shootout in front of the INJS. A course that undoubtedly delights the technical staff ‹‹ The FDS, vice-champion, I can only be happy with the presentation of my foals who were not unworthy. We do not have a renowned player who evolves for example in D1 or D2. These are young players that I had to select from a batch of 100 players. During this championship, these are players who have shown a great desire to win, the will to do better. They followed tactical instructions to make the difference so I can only be satisfied with this result. Especially since this is the first time that the FDS has reached this stage of the competition ››, said the boss of the technical staff before continuing by saying ‹‹ To see the final lost, we did not deserve. Had it not been for the own goal conceded in the 85th minute, we could lift the trophy ››, he concluded