Home News School, another twenty million to peers. Confirmed the cut of 3.86 billion to public education
News

School, another twenty million to peers. Confirmed the cut of 3.86 billion to public education

by admin
School, another twenty million to peers. Confirmed the cut of 3.86 billion to public education

Another twenty million euros to equal schools. This time in favor of childhood education, which constitutes the hard core of non-state education. After the 70 million announced the day after the passage of the budget maneuver for 2023 to the council of ministers, other funds are arriving to help private schools. While the cut, already taken into account by the Draghi government, of almost 3.86 billion euros over the next three years on state education is confirmed.

See also  She falls from three meters, found on the ground unconscious by her family: sixty years old in serious condition

You may also like

The grillino Conte: Pos? Government and Mef assume...

Facing the cold wave and protecting the warmth...

Zanatta: «We are stronger after two tough years....

Inner Mongolia added 80 local confirmed cases yesterday,...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Drivers strike Arriva, the garrison of 50 workers...

“Positive home” is implemented in many places, and...

Robbery in Ponte nelle Alpi, two minors arrested....

Facing the cold wave and protecting the warmth...

Maids and caregivers, the government is thinking of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy