Another twenty million euros to equal schools. This time in favor of childhood education, which constitutes the hard core of non-state education. After the 70 million announced the day after the passage of the budget maneuver for 2023 to the council of ministers, other funds are arriving to help private schools. While the cut, already taken into account by the Draghi government, of almost 3.86 billion euros over the next three years on state education is confirmed.