– To increase the learning levels of students in Sardinian schools of foreign languages, in consideration of the essential nature of its knowledge in the vast majority of working contexts and its undisputed usefulness for dozens of activities, including non-working ones, and to continue pursuing the objective of the fight against early school leaving, starting from the current school year, as part of the “(Si torna) Tutti a Iscola” program, the WELL notice (Workshops of English to Learn at Leisure) was published, an intervention based on the formula extra-curricular workshops to be offered in a structured way to primary and lower secondary school children and young people.

“Overall – underlines the Councilor for Public Education, Andrea Biancareddu – 2 million and 600 thousand euros will be available, entirely intended for Sardinian primary school children for projects to be implemented between the present and next school year. The goal is to raise the learning levels of Sardinian school students in foreign languages. Each school will be able to present a project including up to 6 laboratories. Each workshop can last between 60 and 120 hours, with at least ten children involved. The project may also include a succession of teaching levels between the various laboratories. It is therefore a question of promoting contact with the English language from childhood, making it to be experienced by boys and girls as entertainment and by schools and parents as an extra opportunity.”



The activities must be based on the formula of extra-curricular laboratories to be proposed in a structured way to primary school children and young people. The extra-curricular laboratories, already promoted in past years with different educational objectives, will facilitate a different method of learning the English language, suitable for the recipients already identified, i.e. with a playful and practical approach, considering the decisive importance of language learning which begins in the first school years. You will have to take advantage of the fact that the “linguistic door” at that age is completely open so that they learn a second language naturally. Furthermore, a native teacher must always be present for at least 50% of the teaching hours, using only English when interacting with the students. All activities must be completed by 30 June 2024. The beneficiaries of the intervention are the autonomous state schools and the equal non-state schools of Sardinia.