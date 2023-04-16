School calendar 2023/24, when lessons start. Updated with Lombardy

Last months of lessons in the 2022/23 school year. We are thinking of the next one which will start on 1 September 2023. The days of lessons and holidays are established by the regional school calendars which the Regions and autonomous provinces approve annually. Furthermore, the class councils, with specific resolutions, can establish other days of rest, always in compliance with the minimum number of teaching days to be ensured.

I received regional school calendars 2023/24:

Lombardy: lessons begin on 12 September

Sicily: it returns to the stalls on September 13th and closes on June 8th.

Valle d’Aosta: the 2023/24 regional school calendar was defined on 3 April. It will start on 11 September and will end on 6 June (30 in childhood). Stop days will be: 9 December, from 24 to 31 December – 7 January, 30 and 31 January (Sant’Orso), 12 – 14 February, 28 March-1 April for Easter, 26 and 27 April.

Province of Bolzano: lessons start 5 September, end 14 June 2024.

Province of Trento: lessons start 11 September, end 11 June.