The school is about to start again, the dates for the reopening of the school year have been decided. Here they are, region by region:

South Tyrol: September 5th
Abruzzo: September 12th
Basilicata: September 12th
Campania: September 13th
Friuli Venezia Giulia: September 12th
Lombardy: September 12th
Piedmont: September 12th
Trentino: September 12th
Veneto: September 12th
Calabria: September 14th
Liguria: September 14th
Marche: September 14th
Molise: September 14th
Sardinia: September 14th
Puglia: September 14th
Umbria: September 14th
Emilia Romagna: September 15th
Lazio: September 15th
Tuscany: September 15th
Sicily: September 19th
Valle d’Aosta: September 19th

The bridges: it starts at the end of October

But the starting dates of the lessons are not the only dates to mark on the calendar. November 1st, the feast of All Saints, this year falls on a Tuesday, so if your school has a long weekend on Monday, it is possible to do the long weekend from October 30th to November 2nd.

In the case of the Immaculate Conception (8 December, Thursday) the bridge extends from 8 to 11 Sunday. If you are from Milan, the 7th December, the Feast of Sant’Ambrogio, is also added.

The Christmas and Easter holidays

The return from the Christmas holidays this year is January 9, after the Befana and the weekend. Easter 2023 falls on Sunday 9 April, the holiday period will run from 6 to 11 April. For the Liberation Day (25 April, Tuesday) a notable bridge is planned: from Saturday 22 to Tuesday 25 April. On the other hand, May Day is on Monday, so it hooks up to the weekend. Finally, the last bridge before the end of the school year, fixed in the various regions between 8 and 9 June, will be for the Republic Day, on 2 June. That’s a Friday. Last stop before the summer and, for some, the exams.

