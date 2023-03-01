In the corregimiento of Villa Germanyjurisdiction of Valledupar, the municipal administration delivered a school canteen and administrative area at the Agricultural Institution of Villa Germania, managed before the Educational Infrastructure Financing Fund, FFIE.

This work that benefits 386 students from the main campus it will reduce school dropout levels and improve the conditions of the entire educational community.

“With the support of the FFIE Fund and the Ministry of Education, we managed to manage and deliver a School Canteen with a full kitchen, toilets and administrative area at the IE Agropecuaria de Villa Germania. For an Education in Order we continue working “explained the Secretary of Education of Valledupar, Ivan Bolaño Baute.

The project had an investment ofand $180 million and is part of the managed works before the national government that have been delivered, mainly in the corregimientos of Valledupar.