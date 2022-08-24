The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, he is spending himself on school issues, but yesterday, when in Rimini he proposed compulsory schooling up to the Maturity and starting from the age of three, the audience of Communion and Liberation raised a clear “nooo”. It is the old Catholic question of parental education which must be the “guide of education”, a question that a reference of Christian scholasticism advanced as Don Luigi Sturzo: “The school does not replace parents but is complementary to them”, he said, “any other collaborator in the educational process must act in the name of the parents, with their consent and, to a certain extent, also on their behalf”. Rimini also said: “The kindergarten is given to families with a necessary gratuity”.

Former Minister of Education Valeria FedeliSenator of the Democratic Party, has further advanced the concept “from 3 to 18”: “One is not enough school open, the universal individual right to education and learning must be introduced into the Constitution. The future of the country and the stability of democracy rest on knowledge and lifelong learning. In this way, in fact, a more just society is built, which sees the full implementation of Article 3 of the Constitution “.

The school restarts with 20 billion euros but 150 thousand precarious workers are still in the chair by Ilaria Venturi August 22, 2022



Matteo Salvini, in addressing the issue, he underlined in a rally in Giulianova the whistles of CL: “On the school Letta has brilliant ideas”. But it was from the center that the heaviest attacks came. Carlo Calendaleader of Allied Action of Italia Viva di Matteo Renziduring a video interview with the website of Republic this is how he expressed himself: “Letta said something that cannot be heard. The obligation up to 18 years is in our schedule, but being forced to send our children to school from the maternal one cannot be heard “.

The reasons he detailed them Mara Carfagna, minister for the South in the current government, also from Action: “The idea of ​​compulsory asylum is not only in perfect Soviet style, but also out of reality. The secretary of the Democratic Party knows that the offer of nurseries and Kindergartens in many southern municipalities do not reach 15 per cent of resident children? Do you know that in the South over 60 per cent of mothers are not employed nor can they be for lack of kindergartens? “. According to the minister, the only operation designed in favor of children and parents is that “carried out with the investments of the National Resilience and Recovery Plan and with the definition of essential levels of performance. Today there are the resources to bring the supply of crèches. in every single Italian municipality to 33 places for every 100 children by 2027. The PNRR pays the bricks, the latest budget law allocates funds for teachers and staff “.

Antonello Giannellipresident of the National Association of Principals, said: “I am in favor of compulsory schooling up to the age of 18. This is done in many foreign countries. If we are to guarantee a minimum level for our students, we must look at what is happening around us. And 18 years is an acceptable compromise. “