School enrollment in Lower Saxony: Starting school is so expensive | > – News

08/11/2023

Around 82,000 first graders in Lower Saxony will start school next week. School enrollment is becoming a financial burden for more and more families because the materials are becoming more expensive every year.

by Antje Schmidt

Satchels, cones, sneakers, exercise books, pencil cases – a lot comes together for school enrollment. The costs can vary enormously, depending on whether there is also a desk with a matching chair for the school starter. According to current calculations by the German Savings Banks and Giro Association (DSGV), parents spend an average of 970 euros on school enrollment.

Expenses can put a huge strain on your wallet

Even for average earners, equipping a school child is a financial burden. The Rathmann family from the district of Hildesheim has three children. The six-year-old daughter Elise is now starting school. The school gave the parents a list of 30 different items that Elise should have in her satchel when she starts school. “We bought the satchel last summer in a sale. The satchel including the pencil case still cost 170 euros,” says mother Christin Rathmann. So, where possible, the parents have already used reduced goods. Including school satchels, the bottom line is that the basic equipment still costs more than 350 euros. There is also an additional 90 euros for school books and primers, which the Rathmann family paid at the first parents’ evening. The books will be provided by the class teacher.

Subsidy for poor children is not enough

“The first school year is the most expensive year,” explains Fabian Steenken from the state poverty conference. As early as 2015, the Diakonie in Lower Saxony drew attention to the annually increasing costs for primary school equipment. According to the state statistics office, every fifth child in Lower Saxony is at risk of poverty. According to Steenken, the subsidy from the Education Participation Act “is not enough either way”. Schoolchildren in need of help have received a flat rate of 174 euros for school supplies since January 1, 2023. That’s not even half what a primary school child needs on average for school enrollment. Diakonie supports families with special campaigns at the beginning of school. In Hildesheim, the Hanover region and the Cuxhaven region, with projects and donations in kind, among other things.

A change of school is often associated with new costs

There are often additional costs associated with a change of school. In grades seven and eight, a calculator, dictionaries or atlases are required. There are also rental fees for books, computers, tablets or musical instruments. The Rathmann family can already begin to build up reserves so that the three daughters can get through school with the equipment they need. “Where possible, I also buy used things,” says Christin Rathmann. The fairKauf second-hand store in Hanover also sells schoolbags and pencil cases with signs of use at low prices. A used satchel costs between eight and ten euros here.

High inflation drives up prices

Inflation has also been driving up prices since last year. Paper in particular has become more expensive. Current figures from the Federal Statistics Office show the cost development for school supplies compared to the previous year.

Cost of school supplies 2023 (compared to 2022)

exercise books and pads + 13.6 percent fountain pens and pencils + 7.6 percent textbooks + 5.3 percent

