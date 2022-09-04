The vice-principal of April 25, Loretta Mura: «We are waiting for the Ukrainian boys». The Iis Moro di Rivarolo ace takes it all: 1,320 in class, 40 more than last year

CASTELLAMONTE. The countdown has begun in view of the return to school in the higher education institutions of the Alto Canavese area.

And above all a sword of Damocles: how to face the rigor of General Winter between rigid rules linked to the containment of the pandemic (mandatory ventilation of the premises) and the costs to the skies of the energy necessary for heating.

For the record, neither the teaching staff of Cuorgnè-Castellamonte nor that of Rivarolo have it on the agenda because the managers say “we await instructions from the Ministry”. One thousand 96 students will attend the IIIS April 25- Faccio, led by the head teacher Daniele Vallino, between the Castellamonte and Cuorgnè offices. 506, of which 384 females and 122 males, are the students of the Faccio artistic high school which has just crossed the significant milestone of the century of foundation sealed with the dedication of the 61st Ceramics Exhibition as a fitting tribute to a place of high educational training and an important center cultural for the territory.

«The high school is in strong growth- explains the vice-principal of the Castellamontese branch of April 25- Faccio, Manuela Sereno Garino-. Next year the classes will go from the current 26 to 29, of which 7 first, an absolute record. The company commissioned by the Metropolitan City is working on the expansion of the premises, both in the headquarters in via Pullino and in the branch in via Trabucco, to obtain new spaces in order to accommodate the numerous students. As is our tradition, September 12, the first day of school, will be dedicated to welcoming students from the first grades; the next day all the other students will also enter the classroom ». At the Cuorgnè site, on the other hand, 590 students will be divided into 34 classes, one more than the 2021/2022 school year.

«Also our school year will start on September 12th with the first classes and on the 13th it will be the turn of all the other classes- affirms the vice-principal of the IIS 25th April- Faccio di Cuorgnè, Loretta Mura-. For the former, a welcome activity is planned to be held in the following days. We start with a lot of optimism, all the measures concerning the Covid emergency are no longer foreseen. We have an increase in students and we will also welcome Ukrainian children who are currently guests of the Municipality of Ronco for whom we will activate specific didactic interventions aimed primarily at learning the Italian language accompanying it with English, with the latter acting as an intermediary, even if we know that these guys obviously hope to be able to return to their country as soon as possible.

The Iis Aldo Moro di Rivarolo, manager Alberto Focilla, is confirmed in the role of ace catch-all in terms of frequency. The students enrolled in the school year 2022/2023, in fact, are a good one thousand 320, forty more than the previous year. The number of classes is unchanged, 36 in the high school section of which seven first (2 in Ordination, 4 in Applied Sciences and one in Linguistics) and 20 in the technical section, the former Itis Lagrange, of which five first, one articulated, one of Electrotechnics and three from Mechanics.

Speaking of curiosities in terms of increasingly multi-ethnic schools, this year two foreign students will attend the entire school year at the Moro, one from Japan and one from Canada. –

c.c.