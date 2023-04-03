Barkaoui Khalid

The primary mission of a school is to engage its target clientele, namely learners, on the healthy path to academic success. To achieve this objective, a whole pedagogical, human and infrastructural system has been put in place for the benefit of the teaching staff and the students. However, despite the immeasurable efforts made, the results achieved do not meet the expectations of the educational community. We realize that an impressive number of pupils accumulate shortcomings and find it difficult to complete a normal schooling. We therefore speak of a school failure. Therefore, failure is defined as the inability of students to progress in their school careers due to the accumulation of poor performance or difficulty in adapting to the school environment.

Why do our students find it difficult to learn in class to inevitably meet the standards imposed by the school institution?

It should be noted that it is difficult to identify with objectivity the causes underlying the proliferation of failure. However, there are a few possible reasons as follows:

– Low student engagement.

– The lack of interest and intrinsic and extrinsic motivation of the pupils.

– The lack of quality education due to the failure of the quality of initial training, the unsuitability of continuing training and the non-existence of a culture of professional development.

– The financial conditions of learners from families sinking into poverty and precariousness.

– The lack of attractiveness of the educational space.

– Emotional and behavioral problems.

– The exasperation of learning difficulties or disabilities: dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysorthographia, dyspraxia, autism, ADHD…

– The resignation of families and their increased disengagement.

This untenable situation invites us not to give up and to strive to find solutions to help our students overcome this crippling handicap and reconnect with academic success.

There are actually many ways to help our learners succeed by providing thoughtful and tailored educational support and remediation opportunities.

– Encourage students in a situation of failure to give their all and to participate actively in the success of activities in class and even outside the school sphere.

– Provide equitable access to a variety of resources.

– Understand the causes at the root of this failure in order to act positively and suggest appropriate solutions in a concerted and collaborative manner.

– Vary the approaches, the learning strategies, the resources, the material able to help the teachers to attend to their noble and demanding mission.

– Provide additional educational services such as remedial programs and acceleration of learning processes in close collaboration with paramedical professionals: speech therapists, psychomotor therapists, psychologists, physiotherapists, etc.

– Reinforcing initial training and setting up a national strategy for continuing training geared towards helping and supporting teachers to deal with cases of school failure.

– The use of performance by neuroscientists to clearly identify the neurobiological factors that influence the way our students learn and interact with the learning environment.

It is time to open up to the world of science and positive and benevolent pedagogy to seriously engage our students on the path to success.

Today, Neurosciences have emphasized cerebral plasticity. In a word, learning is possible thanks to this plasticity. To develop the learner’s brain, it must be stimulated so that the neural connections do not weaken and the learning remains engraved in the memory thanks to the promotion of attention and the pronounced development of concentration and motivation.

It is also necessary to maintain the active commitment of learners by empowering them and involving them more in this long learning process.

It is also necessary to offer stimulating and motivating activities that make sense to the learner, by offering them practical and concrete lessons to help them retain information easily.

In fact, school failure is not a fatality because there are effective means to put in place to help everyone to succeed brilliantly in their school career.

And you, my dear colleagues, how do you view school failure and what solutions do you suggest to help our students progress and succeed?

Member of the AMEF CP de Boulemane.