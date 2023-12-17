School forced to apologize after teacher says Santa Claus does not exist

© Shutterstock

A Bournemouth primary school was forced to send an apology email to the parents of their pupils this week. A teacher had told them that Santa Claus does not exist and many children were deeply affected by this.

Many students between 10 and 11 years old from Hill View Primary School came home sad last week. Their teacher had told the class that Santa Claus does not really exist and that had caused sadness and disbelief among many students. Parents then had to comfort their offspring at home.

“We are aware that this afternoon, while making Christmas cards, a teacher told the year 6 children that Santa Claus is not real. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you and your children and will contact the employment agency about this. Please accept our sincere apologies and thank you for your understanding in this matter,” the school wrote in the email Wednesday.

Parents were unhappy about the incident and so the school sent a follow-up email on Thursday. “To inform you of the incident involving the teacher who was employed by us, we have spoken to the employment agency and the teacher in question will not be returning to Hill View. As a school, we sincerely apologize for this and the employment agency also apologizes.”

