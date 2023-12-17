Home » School forced to apologize after teacher says Santa Claus does not exist
News

School forced to apologize after teacher says Santa Claus does not exist

by admin

© Shutterstock

A Bournemouth primary school was forced to send an apology email to the parents of their pupils this week. A teacher had told them that Santa Claus does not exist and many children were deeply affected by this.

Many students between 10 and 11 years old from Hill View Primary School came home sad last week. Their teacher had told the class that Santa Claus does not really exist and that had caused sadness and disbelief among many students. Parents then had to comfort their offspring at home.

“We are aware that this afternoon, while making Christmas cards, a teacher told the year 6 children that Santa Claus is not real. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you and your children and will contact the employment agency about this. Please accept our sincere apologies and thank you for your understanding in this matter,” the school wrote in the email Wednesday.

Parents were unhappy about the incident and so the school sent a follow-up email on Thursday. “To inform you of the incident involving the teacher who was employed by us, we have spoken to the employment agency and the teacher in question will not be returning to Hill View. As a school, we sincerely apologize for this and the employment agency also apologizes.”

See also  Dozens of Zimbabwean elephants die as climate change dries out Hwange Park

You may also like

Corneille Nangaa affair: Peter Kazadi asks Kenya to...

Donald Trump promises “the largest deportation of undocumented...

Half fewer physical threats in the workplace, although...

In Chile the counting of votes begins to...

The Central First Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection...

At Mugello the Christmas tree made up of...

SEB warns – fraudsters now also speak in...

Tremor in the USA today, December 17 –...

“The Government must make it easier for us...

Southerners finally bowed to down jackets: Guangzhou seems...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy