school infrastructure inaugurated – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Ministry of Education, Primary, Secondary, Technical and Crafts received this Tuesday, May 2023, 16, at Nanégbe High School, school infrastructure.

The building, made up of classrooms, toilet cubicles, bench tables, a drinking water addiction will allow learners to study in better conditions.

“There were only the bait and there were too many children in the classes. With this donation, the study conditions will be better”, commented Agbeko Sabah, Regional Director of Education before adding “on behalf of the educational team of Greater Lomé, we would like to thank the Head of State for his interest in education. The Head of State also asked that the establishment be closed to ensure its safety. Better yet, provide it with toilet cubicles and a water addiction. This precious gift is enthusiastically received by the beneficiaries”.

He also congratulated the teachers and urged them to invest more in the profession he considers the most noble.

The beneficiaries, for their part, expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Head of State Faure Gnassingbé for this donation.

“On behalf of all the students of Nanégbe High School, I would like to thank our authorities for this wonderful donation. This donation will contribute to our development and our success at the end of the year,” said Adzraku Abla, a student.

All these actions which go to the benefit of the Nanégbe high school are part of the government roadmap in its axis 9 devoted to increasing reception capacities.

Rachel Doubidji

