from Paolo Limonta, primary. Milan
We will teach you to be happy
Today is a very special first day of school
After two years, girls and boys, girls and boys return to a “normal” school, which is no longer subject to various types of sanitary provisions. I remember it very well on Friday 21 February 2020, when in Milan we said goodbye to our classes thinking that we would meet again the following Monday. And instead we plunged into a nightmare made above all of distance, lack of relationships, impoverishment of feelings, the impossibility of looking at each other. How much has been taken from female students and students of all types of schools in these two years? A lot and we who live in the school know very well that we still have a lot to compensate for our children. Starting from too many things that have not been done in these two years to significantly improve the school and finally place it at the center of the political / administrative life of the country. Then, once again, we teachers, educators, school administrators and school staff begin to compensate girls and boys, girls and boys.
Let’s welcome them with a smile, hug them, stay close to them, put them at ease. But, above all, let’s listen to them and give them all the attention we are capable of. And even more. Let’s make them the absolute protagonists of this day and let’s make sure that, after this, many others follow. Let the school become a provider of well-being and happiness. Everyday. For those who live it and for the territory that surrounds it. Today I will be surrounded by six-year-old girls and boys who start their adventure in elementary school. I will not stop smiling for a second and I know my colleagues and my colleagues will do the same. Because, at school, you have to smile more. And, today, we will also be without a mask …
© RESERVED REPRODUCTION PaoloLimonta “All children must be happy” tells his experience (Terredimezzo)
by Enrico Galiano, medium. Pordenone
From here you can change everything
And so it starts again. The chalk stains on the clothes will start again, the noise of the chairs moving, the raised hands, the “Excuse me prof, I didn’t know it was for today!”. The sleepy faces will start again, the FedEx exchange of notes more efficient and punctual, the laughter held down at the back counter, the more you hold them the more you laugh. The smell of cleanliness and geometric order will start again as soon as you enter the classroom, replaced by the disaster of a bomb explosion at the last bell. Again we will see the frightened eyes of those of the first year, the confident and haughty faces of “Here I am in command” of those of the last. At the gate, the ghetto rapper-style “high-five” is back, and at the exit he ran down the stairs in Escape to Victory style.
You already seem to hear the headphones in their ears as soon as they get off the bus, those at such high volume that you would be able to recognize the song even from a meter away, as you can already see your hands stained with ink, while in the nose you already have the the smell of the laminated paper of brand new books, the scent of coffee drunk to wake up and tea taken to calm down, and then, and then, the hearts, the photos of the singers and the memes in the diaries, the snacks discarded secretly under the counter , the looks full of sadness of the one called on the blackboard, the “This year I’ll give it inside, I promise you prof!”, the excuses for not having studied that you will pretend to believe, the days in which you would like to kill them and those in which you would like to adopt them, the menacing frown of the sheriff’s janitor and the good smile of the good janitor, the buckets of real life, terror, dreams, anger and desires that rain down on you every day, every minute, every second. Every time this starts over, it all starts over. In the only place left where, when you can change something, you feel like you can change everything.
Enrico Galiano “School of happiness for eternal repeaters” (Garzanti)
by Valentina Petri, professional institute. Vercelli
Surprises already at the first appeal
The first day of school is always the same. Whether it is after a single summer or after two years of pandemic, after a year abroad, after a shocking promotion or a burning rejection, after an unexpected appointment or a provisional assignment or the long-awaited entry into the role, the first day of school we all, students and professors, have the face of someone who would have liked to stay another hour under the covers. Those of the former wander around cautiously trying to blend in a little with the walls, those of the second have the air of one who thinks “how is it possible that I am here again”, those of the last year look at the exit anticipating the day on which they will cross it for the last time. The substitutes look for an empty drawer in the teachers’ lounge, whoever is one step away from retirement wonders if they will miss the crowded atrium in a year. Probably not.
We make the roll call and we discover that we have in class the brother of a former pupil, a face that reminds us of another; we find them taller, older, almost women, men in progress. The first hour is used to start the machine, catch up with the news, transfers, defaulted loans, haircuts. The second hour cautiously pulls out some weapon of mass distraction: the books (which are the ones you never need once they have already arrived), the new stationery bought because if you really have to come to school, at least both with highlighters new. At the third hour “Prof, will you want to explain?” someone asks appealing to a never repealed royal decree according to which starting with the program on the first day of school is considered a crime against humanity.
“Why shouldn’t I?” Answering questions with other questions is a technique you learn in school. “Because today we can’t make it.” And instead we do it, and how. It is always like this, every year. The first day of school comes, after a single summer or two years of pandemic, and we always make it.
Valentina Petri teaches Literature. “Va al posto” (Rizzoli) is her latest book.