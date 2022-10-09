Principals among the highest paid in the world. And teachers at the bottom of the most developed countries. It is the picture of salaries in Italian schools that comes from the annual OECD report on education worldwide. The dossier, published last Monday, provides countless food for thought each year. Through data, graphics and comments, Education at a glance 2022 it also allows us to compare our education system with that of the major industrialized and developing countries of the five continents: about thirty in all.