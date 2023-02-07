The School Food Program, PAE, awarded by the Government of Cesar, which will be carried out in the department during this school year, will benefit 98,450 students from the 24 municipalities that are not certified in education.

The companies Unión Temporal Alimentos del Norte and Unión Temporal Alimentar RA will be responsible for supplying the food rations.

Alimentos del Norte, with a budget of $28,091 million, will cover 12 municipalities in the north of the department, benefiting 364 educational centers, in which 53,855 daily rations will be delivered.

For its part, Alimentar RA, a firm that was awarded a contract worth $20,648 million, will be in charge of the PAE in 12 municipalities in the southern part of the department, where 435 educational centers will be served with the daily delivery of 44,595 rations.

The Secretary of Education of the Department, Pamela García, explained that to choose the educational institutions that benefit from the PAE, four targeting criteria were taken into account: single day, that is, that their class schedule starts at 6: 30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; student body from indigenous area, primary school and location in rural area.

The term of execution of both contracts will be 150 days for institutions that have single-day students and 96 days for regular-day schools.

Recently, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation reiterated the call to the departmental leaders to fully comply with the start of the School Feeding Program (PAE) by 2023, guaranteeing its operation in a timely and quality manner throughout the territory. national, from the first day and throughout the academic calendar.

