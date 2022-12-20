Listen to the audio version of the article

A circular, signed by the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara, was distributed to schools today, containing indications on the use of mobile phones and similar electronic devices in the classrooms. The prohibition – already existing since 2007 and applicable to both students and teachers, as testified by various sentences of the judges – on using the mobile phone during lessons is confirmed, «since it is an element of distraction for oneself and for others and a lack of respect towards the teachers, to whom it is a priority to restore authority», says the minister. The circular does not introduce new disciplinary sanctions.

Valditara: being distracted with cell phones does not allow you to attend lessons

«The interest of students, which we must protect, is to stay in the classroom to learn – declares Valditara -. Being distracted with cell phones does not allow you to follow lessons profitably and is also a lack of respect for the figure of the teacher, to whom it is a priority to restore authority. The common interest that I intend to pursue is that of a serious school, which puts learning and commitment back at the centre”.

In reiterating it with today’s circular, the owner of viale Trastevere recalls the circular of 15 March 2007 n. 30 of the then Minister of Education Giuseppe Fioroni. For example, when it establishes that «the ban on the use of mobile phones during class hours complies with a general rule of correctness which, moreover, finds its formal codification in the duties indicated in the Statute of female and male students, referred to in the Presidential Decree of 24 June 1998, no. 249″.

The risks to children’s health and concentration

The risks to children’s health that may derive from the continued use of cell phones are highlighted in the final report, distributed as an attachment to the circular, of the fact-finding survey carried out in the last legislature by the 7th Commission of the Senate. A document attached to the minister’s circular which also highlighted “the harmful effects that the careless use of electronic devices can have on children’s concentration, memory and critical spirit”

Use permitted for educational purposes only

The use of cell phones and other electronic devices – and this is perhaps the most innovative part of the ministerial note – can obviously be permitted, with the authorization of the teacher, and in compliance with the institute regulations, for educational purposes, inclusive 8as a compensatory tool for pupils with Bes or Dsa, ndr) and training, also within the scope of the objectives of the National Digital School Plan (PNSD) and “digital citizenship”.