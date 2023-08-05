School of Life, Manifesto for a New Education – Edgar Morin

teaching to live, manifesto to change education – Edgar Morin

Translated by Ezzedine Allam – the book was published in 2014 and translated in November 2020:

Presentation of the book by Dr. Abd al-Latif Quleish, a researcher in political science

The book contains 108 pages and its architecture is laid out as follows: An introduction and four axes: the axis of life. It includes the following titles: What does it mean to live? To live better? To know how to live: the philosophy of philosophy – facing doubts – the doubts of life – to live freely – as a seal. The theme of a multidimensional crisis, and includes the following titles: On the level of thought – On the human level – Requirements for understanding – Understanding and the school – Understanding between the teacher and the teacher – The schooled youth – The teaching staff. The axis of knowledge includes the following titles: Blindness of knowledge: error and delusion – appropriate knowledge – error of misjudgment of error – reform of thought. The human axis includes the following titles: The Human Condition – The Great Story – The Human Society – The Ethics of the Human Kind. The French axis includes the following titles: The Four Births of France – Continuing French – France through the Integration of Immigrants – New Difficulties – Colors of France. Conclusion: Renewal of Eros: Edgar Moran stems from the nature of the crisis that societies suffer from, in light of the profound transformations and fluctuations affecting all environmental, social and economic fields, and the consequent social exclusion and inequality, which are the results of the insane search for profit. These manifestations find resistance in various regions of the world through initiatives that seek another future. Proceeding from this, Edgar Moran deals with the defects of the educational system, with the aim of presenting solutions and proposals to overcome the imbalances.

This requires a rethink, not only of the function of teaching, if I do not say its message, but also of what is being taught…to develop everything that learning about life means in our time printed on the Internet (p. 7). The theme of life learning is a central issue in this book, as it The value of knowledge is that the individual learns everything related to life, otherwise it remains isolated, and in this context Edgar Morin evokes the meaning of education that Jean-Jacques Rousseau crystallized in the book Emile. 11). Here, it is about acquiring knowledge through the multiplicity of sources of upbringing and education in order to have the ability to face different difficulties and situations. Knowledge is the weapon of confrontation, and it is not knowledge, and what is absent in the educational system is the study of knowledge of knowledge, which Edgar Moran demanded to be taught from the first sections. The study of knowledge of knowledge enables a critical reading of it and of science, to undermine certainties so that history does not reproduce itself when we look at the certainties of past centuries, including scientific certainties, and when we look at the certainties of the twentieth century, we will see errors and delusions of which we thought I was innocent.

However, nothing indicates that today we are immune from new and useless certainties, and from new mistakes and illusions that have not yet been revealed. Through this contemplative pause, the error may be an opportunity that gives the possibilities of development, provided that it is acknowledged, and its origins and causes are studied. I understood that the source of error and delusions lies in covering up the facts that bother us, numbing them and removing them from our mind. And I knew, thanks to the philosopher Hegel, that partial truth leads to universal error. As I well understood thanks to Adorno, universalism is untruth, universal truth is universal error (p. 14). Its files and pages of critical vision and argumentation of ready-made ideas, which led Edgar Moran to possess a complex thought that represented a beacon for his intellectual and philosophical path, and the ideas contained in this book are the fruits of this journey, this effort and research.

In front of the variables characterized by the tyranny of numbers, the bureaucracy of habits, and globalized consumption patterns, we have to evoke in our educational preoccupations the art of life and the knowledge of life in order to learn how to live in the shadow of our civilization (p. 20), which introduces humanity to the philosophy of philosophy, as a friend or lover of wisdom, which is in accordance Knowledge of real life (p. 21). Wisdom remains in Edgar Moran’s view. Blessed is hope to confront greed, the power of money, the technical attack, and the commodification of everything. Between body, soul, and thought (p. 23). To demonstrate the emergence of logical skepticism and empirical skepticism, Edgar Morin will return to classical science, absolute determinism, thermodynamics, quantum mechanics, and the microphysicist.

Classical science and its results at the level of perception of the universe, nature and society are subjected to questioning. Classical science was based on three principles: separation, reductionism and inevitability. In this case, every one of them has highlighted its shortcomings today. It has become clear that this science was proceeding in The trend of separating elements that are actually related (pg. 27), which necessitates addiction to certainties. Getting rid of certainties is the birth of free thinking and free choices. The crisis of education is not separate from the crisis of culture, and it is the result of the disintegration between the two components. The prevailing economist sees that there is no benefit to be gained from humanities, and that it is a mere luxury, and pushes for the reduction of history lessons and literature lessons, and the abolition of philosophy as mere gossip. Thus, the imperialism of computational and quantitative knowledge progresses with the loss of speculative and qualitative knowledge (p. 39). Education is part of the crisis of civilization, a crisis of society, an economic crisis… in a world dominated by profit-ridden finance, and conflicts afflicted with deadly fanaticism (p. 42). This is inconsistent with coexistence. The inflated ego, manifestations of contempt and hatred spread in all areas of relations. However, understanding is the way to overcome the culture of exclusion, condemnation, closure, revenge, and internal and external savagery. This requires ethical, anthropological and epistemological education, which requires reforming education related to knowledge and its difficulties. , and the dangers of error and delusion surrounding it, hence our founding proposals to introduce knowledge of knowledge, knowledge of man, and education on understanding (p. 51).

In this regard, Edgar Morin reinforces his thesis with the pedagogical jurisprudence of Daniel Favre regarding transforming student violence into a conflict of ideas that provides an opportunity to learn democratic dialogue. In the same pedagogical spirit that considers error to be part of the learning process, and overcoming error as a sin from the perspective of the traditional educational system, he evokes Edgar Moran wrote a book in praise of error by Laurent Degos, considering error as the engine of life, and a source of discovery and renewal… It carries with it a secret that we did not expect (p. 62). The whole to the part and from the part to the whole, as stated by Pascal, I consider it impossible to know the whole if I do not know the parts, nor to know the parts if I do not know the whole (p. 68), and it is a path in which the renewed reproduction continues. As for Edgar Moran’s concept of dialogue, it transcends the reductive understanding of dialectics, to establish the complementary meeting of opposites, and in this regard, life and death are two contradictory and related concepts. It is the founding link of complex thought that is not related to demolition, and allows linking and separation between the human being, nature and the universe.

There is a need to absorb lessons in bio-anthropological communication in order to understand that man is at the same time 100% biological and 100% cultural, and that the brain as a subject of biology and the psychological phenomenon studied in psychology are two sides of the same reality, and that the soul, in order to manifest itself, needs language. that is, culture (p. 75). Achieving earthly citizenship. As for the main idea in the French axis after excavating the historical path, it is represented in the fact that the French identity should remain a double identity, and respect, from now on, carefully, ethnic / cultural diversities, and thus transcend monotheistic Jacobinism (p. 100 ). The subject of reform is interconnected between knowledge, thought and education, which necessitates renewal, and let the starting point be the renewal of eros.

