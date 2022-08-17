Listen to the audio version of the article

There is now less than a month to go before the new school year 2022/2023. The Regions have published their calendars in recent weeks. With the approval of that of Sardinia, the picture was completed. As usual, the first to return to class will be the students ofSouth Tyrol for which the lessons start bell will ring the September 5th.

The reopening calendar

Following, on September 12 it will be the turn of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino, Piedmont, Veneto and Lombardy. Il September 13 it will be up to the Campania. Il 1September 4th a Calabria, Liguria, Marche, Puglia, Sardinia, Umbria and Molise. Following the students of Lazio, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany on September 15th. Last to return to class were those of Sicily and Valle d’Aosta on 19 September.

At school masks only for the frail

But what are the rules for back to school? The indications contained in the guidelines for the reopening of the institutes of the first and second cycle, developed by ISS, with the ministries of Health and Education and the Conference of the Regions provide, among other things, on the one hand, nothing more mask requirements, but Ffp2 only for the frail (staff and students) who risk serious illness and then hygiene and sanitization and frequent air changes.

Masks only in case of increased risk



In the event of an increase in the risk of a new growth of cases and therefore of a change in the epidemiological picture, the following are triggered: a spacing of at least 1 meter (where logistical and structural conditions allow it); increase in the frequency of periodic sanitation; management of extracurricular activities, surgical masks, or Ffp2, both when stationary and in motion (to be modulated in the different contexts and phases of school attendance); administration of meals in canteens with shifts; consumption of snacks at the counter.

Soft return to kindergarten, Ffp2 for personnel at risk

In kindergarten, the use of masks for children under 5 has never been foreseen in the past and it will not be even if the contagion curve increases. For the rest, according to the indications published by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), the rules are quite similar to those for first and second grade schools. The basic prevention measures include the use of masks (FFP2) for personnel at risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19 and school stay allowed only without symptoms / fever and without diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 positive. Also provided: hand hygiene, sanitation with one or more confirmed cases; frequent air changes.