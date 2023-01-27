Home News School parking? This is how motorcycle taxi drivers wait for students in Santa Marta
Motorcycles in Santa Marta do not respect the pedestrian crossing or the vehicular road. The return to classes of the students demonstrates the little control that the authorities exercise over motorcycle drivers in the capital of Magdalena.

Through a complaint received by the newspaper THE REPORTERit was learned that a group of motorcycle taxi drivers, which is located on Avenida Libertador with Avenida Santa Rita, appropriated the road to wait for students leaving the institutions Celedón High School and Francisco de Paula Santander.

The photos obtained by this Journalistic House, suggest that more than 10 drivers park on the corner of the Liceo Celedón educational institutionto wait for the students. The situation has generated discontent among drivers and passers-by, since they ensure that this type of action hinders the flow of vehicles and affects the passage of pedestrians.

“This is nonsense. whatSince when is the corner of the Liceo Celedón a parking lot?? This situation generates traffic jams, affects the mobilization of people and could even cause an accident”, asserted a complainant.

He also indicated that “There is no one who controls these types of actions. At no time are there traffic agents to remove them from that space. They are all over the corner and to top it off, in the middle of a traffic light. So can not be”.

Given the fact, the community demands that the relevant authorities monitor the area and stipulate measures to remove motorcycle drivers from that area.

