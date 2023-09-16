School sizing, 7,461 school leaders and DSGA in 2024-25. Here is the decree with the new criteria and table of places by region

The interministerial decree signed by the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, and the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, n. 127 of 30 June 2023 containing the criteria for defining the organic contingent of school managers and service directors

general and administrative aa.ss. 2024/2025, 2025/2026, 2026/2027.

The decree explains that starting from the 2024/2025 school year the criteria for defining the organic contingent of

school managers and directors of general and administrative services and its distribution between the regions take into account the parameter of the regional school population indicated for reform 1.3 envisaged by mission 4, component 1, of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, as well as the need to safeguard the specificities of educational institutions located in mountain municipalities, in small islands and in geographical areas characterized by linguistic specificities, also providing forms

of interregional compensation. The Regions independently ensure the size of the school network by November 30th of each year.

For the 2024/2025 school year, the organic contingent of school managers and directors of general and administrative services cannot be higher than that determined through the application of article 19, paragraphs 5 and 5-bis of decree law 6 July 2011, n. 98, converted with amendments by law 15 July 2011, n. 111, according to which a school director (DS) is assigned with a permanent position and a director of general and administrative services (DSGA)

exclusively only to educational institutions with at least 600 students (400 in mountain municipalities, small islands and geographical areas characterized by linguistic specificities).

The number of school sites that can be activated annually in each Region is determined using the following values, relating to the number of pupils, as calculation coefficients:

for the 2024-2025 school year: 961 for the 2025-2026 school year: 949 for the 2026-2027 school year: 938

in any case, always ensuring that the number of offices is at least equal to the number of head teachers in the Region.

TABLE of places by region

Interministerial decree

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

