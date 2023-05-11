School sports festival and student championship finals, on the Teramo Riviera from 22 to 26 May

The Ministry of Education and Merit and the Regional School Office for Abruzzo, in collaboration with Sport e Salute SpA, CONI, CIP and the National Sports Federations BaseballSoftball FIBS, Rowing FIC, Dance Sport FIDS, Basketball FIP, FIPAV Volleyball, FIR Rugby, FITeT Table Tennis and FIV Sailing promote the National School Sports Day which brings together the national finals of the student championships.

The event will be held on the Teramo Riviera from 22 to 26 May 2023.

All the representatives made up of female students enrolled in and attending the Scholastic Institutions who have acquired the right to participate and who are registered on the portal www.campionatistudenteschi.it can take part in the event

Circular

Technical annex