Given the high increase in school supplies in 2023, parents are looking for the lowest prices on the market, while some businessmen have decided to sacrifice part of their profitability.

School supplies increased by more than 40% in most of the country’s cities, including Pereira, Fenalco even expressed caution over the exaggerated rise, due to the price of the dollar during 2022, and the shortage of many raw materials for education. elaboration of the same.

In the Perla del Otún for the previous year, notebooks were still on the market for $1,800, today this same product is priced at $3,300, both in large stores and in downtown stores.

“Here you can find 100-sheet stitched notebooks from $3,900, pencils from $500, we are focused on supporting those parents who need to buy those lists of supplies and not highlight the price increase so much,” said Katherine Wagner, administrator of the Los Wholesalers, who also explained that they decided to sacrifice part of the profitability so as not to hit families’ pockets so much.

Some basic products requested in the school lists for this year are blocks, which are on the market from $4,300, erasers from $1,000, folders from $2,500, colors from $8,600, cardboard per package from $3,200, glue from $1,400, ruler from $1,000 , scissors from $1,650, and temperas from $7,800.

This without taking into account that some educational institutions, especially private ones, ask parents for books which, depending on the publishing house and the quantity, range between $250,000 and $400,000.