“Investing in education in Italy is crucial. However, the widespread perception that we spend less than other European countries is not correct. If anything, we spend badly”. On the eve of the vote, the Agnelli Foundation publishes a dossier to deny clichés about the school to the sound of real data. Starting from public spending up to teachers’ salaries. A photograph that wants to remind the political forces in the running and who talk about education (not too much, actually) in their programs and rallies and to the public what we talk about when we talk about school, to paraphrase Raymond Carver.