Home News School, the expert teacher arrives: he will have 400 euros more in his paycheck. Criticism from trade unions and principals: “Draghi government coup”
News

School, the expert teacher arrives: he will have 400 euros more in his paycheck. Criticism from trade unions and principals: “Draghi government coup”

by admin
School, the expert teacher arrives: he will have 400 euros more in his paycheck. Criticism from trade unions and principals: “Draghi government coup”

The expert teacher is on the way to the school, one of the latest reforms of the Draghi government for Italian education. According to Ansa, the draft of the Aid bis law, launched by the government today, contains a new figure who stands above all the other teachers in the school: the “expert” teacher. Based on the first rumors, the novelty would start from 2023/2024.

See also  Interview with Minister Bianchi: “In case of contagion, only the class will go to Dad. No more entire institutions at home "

You may also like

Shanghai On August 4, 2022, there were no...

From fishermen to NGOs and the parish: discovering...

Disputes with the tax authorities: the scrapping of...

Rob Brezsny Sagittarius horoscope August 4/10 2022

Residents of Beijing Daxingduo Community vomit and have...

New headquarters to host the Aosta music institute

Dying with dignity. The law on the end...

Forte dei Marmi, out-of-control suv enters the beach:...

The left is gone. Another time – Alessandro...

San Giusto, the calls with Turin save the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy