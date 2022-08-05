The expert teacher is on the way to the school, one of the latest reforms of the Draghi government for Italian education. According to Ansa, the draft of the Aid bis law, launched by the government today, contains a new figure who stands above all the other teachers in the school: the “expert” teacher. Based on the first rumors, the novelty would start from 2023/2024.
