news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LECCE, MARCH 30 – A window of a classroom on the first floor of the Alighieri-Diaz comprehensive school in Lecce, in via Reale, broke off and fell near the entrance below during class hours. Fortunately there were no injuries, but what happened caused concern among the pupils and their parents, who rushed to the school after learning of the incident. In a note signed by the provincial president of Student Action, Nicola Demirev, the state of danger of a large part of the province’s school complexes is denounced with the simultaneous request to the Province to start monitoring the safety conditions of the institutions, to intervene where necessary. “We don’t want to wait for a tragedy,” Demirev says. (HANDLE).

