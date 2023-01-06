“The school-work alternation needs to be reviewed: we need to protect students and their lives. We are working to prepare more just and advanced legislation together with the Minister of Labor Maria Elvira Calderone“. The Minister of Education writes it in a tweet Joseph Vallettara.

The school-work alternation needs to be reviewed: we need to protect them #students and their life.

We are working to prepare fairer and more advanced legislation together with Minister Calderone. — Giuseppe Valditara (@G_Valditara) January 6, 2023

Yesterday the news emerged that no compensation will be paid by Inail to the parents of Giuliano De Seta, an 18-year-old student from Ceggia who died on 16 September last, during the period of school-work alternation, under a steel plate weighing a ton and a half. This is because the law provides for it only if the intern is also the “head of the family”.

The boy was studying at a high school in Portogruaro and was in the company as an intern and not as a worker at BC Service, based in Noventa di Piave, when the accident occurred. The trial of the four people investigated for the incident – the owner of the company, Luca Brugnerotto, Anna Maria Zago, the principal of the Itis Da Vinci of Portogruaro, the security manager Sandro Boron and the tutor Attilio Sguerzi – has been scheduled for March 10. The parents, who wanted to make the issue linked to Inail public, in the pain of the tragedy, have in any case the possibility of obtaining insurance compensation.

“We have raised the need for a commission of inquiry into alternating school and work. I don’t think I’m the only one who feels anger and indignation: according to INAIL, the life of Giuliano De Seta, a student who died alternating between school and work at 18 years, he was worthless. He was worthless because he was a student and he didn’t earn any money, so his family will not receive any compensation. He was worthless because he was the last cog in a machine that must have productivity as its centre.” wrote the national secretary of the Italian Left on Facebook Nicola Fratoianni MP of the Left Green Alliance.

“It would certainly not be compensation to give Giuliano back to his loved ones – continued the leader of SI – but this outrage on his memory is intolerable”.