School would have given gifts for Children’s Day with images of marijuana

The unusual situation occurred in the last few hours at a school in Antioquia, specifically in the Educational Institution La Mosquita located in Rionegro. There, a series of parquets would have been delivered to the students with images that refer to marijuana use and sexual images.

The fact has generated rejection among the parents who evidenced the gifts after the minors received these games given by the institution, in the same package it was accompanied by sweets and other utensils.

After the constant complaints of the parents, the rector of the institution, Margarita Zuluaga, spoke with the media outlet Mi Oriente who stressed that everything was due to human error, however, there were no bad intentions involved. .

This organization would have occurred under the consensus with the teachers of all grades, except with those of preschoolTherefore, they ordered wholesale toys for Children’s Day from Medellín, so they did not notice the quality and content of the packages delivered to the students.

One of the course directors would have been in charge of making the purchase for Children’s Day, however, she assures that at the time of making the deal with the supplier, she would have shown him a totally different parquet from the one they delivered.

The annoyance of the parents continues by stating that this would encourage the consumption of psychoactive substances and sexual behavior, for which the school has already asked the students to return the games given in order to make a claim with the provider who sent the wrong order.

The institution apologized for the mistake they made by not reviewing the packages before delivering them to the children, and measures to resolve the error are also established.